New sculpter installed in front of city hall

Kate Tupper’s Carbon Key will be on display for a year

Carbon Key was created by Kate Tupper and chosen by Revelstoke’s Public Art Committee to be featured in front of city hall for a year. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Kate Tupper’s, Carbon Key, is now on display in the planter outside of city hall.

The Nakusp artist’s creation was chosen from the 2020 Castlegar Sculpture Walk catalogue by the city’s Public Art Committee to be on exhibit for a year.

“We are very pleased to be able to showcase the artistic and creative talent in our region,” said Public Art Committee chair,

Carol Palladino, in a news release. “Kate had an installation in the first LUNA Festival and her pieces are whimsical and fun!”

The eight foot tall sculpture is described as an explosion of muted colour and form in exquisite detail.

Tupper graduated the C level welding program in 2004 and worked in heavy construction in the years afterwards, learning first hand the traditional uses of materials. She is influenced by a lifelong love of craft, nature and ecology. In 2017 her piece, Heavenly Bodies premiered at LUNA Art Fest. Since 2019, Tupper has been focusing on smaller, more intricate pieces for a new body of work: Dynamis.



