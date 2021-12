Nelson has the most new cases, with 31

COVID-19 statistics for the week of Dec. 19 to 25. Map: BC Centre for Disease Control.

There were 107 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Dec. 19 to 25, up from 25 in the previous week, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Nelson led with 31 cases, followed by 28 in Castlegar, 26 in Trail, 14 in Grand Forks, and eight in Arrow Lakes.

There were no new cases in the Kootenay Lake local health area, which consists of communities on the main arm of the lake north of the Creston health area.

West Kootenay Covid-19 numbers for Dec. 19 to 25. BC Centre for Disease Control

