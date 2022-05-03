Kaslo and Fruitvale will soon offer more child care spaces for families. File photo

New child care spaces coming to Kaslo, Fruitvale

The 45 new spots are funded by the provincial and federal governments and CBT

Kaslo and Fruitvale will receive new child care spaces funded by the provincial and federal governments as well as Columbia Basin Trust.

Kaslo’s Periwinkle Children’s Centre will add eight spaces for children 2.5 years to kindergarten.

Beaver Valley Child Care Centre in Fruitvale will have an additional 37 spaces for 12 infant-toddlers and 25 children ages 2.5 years to kindergarten age.

“As a former early childhood educator myself, I know how important accessible and affordable child care options are to parents,” said Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West, in a statement Monday.

“Families with young children face so many challenges, particularly as we navigate through the late stages of the pandemic. These new spaces in the Kootenays will make it easier for parents to find high-quality care that fits in their budget.”

The provincial government’s budget released in February included $118 million to reduce costs for full-day infant and toddler care.

An agreement between the federal and provincial governments has committed to $10-a-day care for children under six years old by 2027.

READ MORE: B.C. Budget: Child care fees for infants, toddlers dropping to $20 per day by 2023

