New boundaries, name change proposed for Nelson-Creston riding

The new Kootenay Central would include Nakusp, New Denver, and Silverton

New boundaries and a name change have been proposed for the Nelson-Creston riding by an independent, non-partisan commission.

After every second election cycle, the B.C. government analyzes electoral district boundaries to ensure alignment with population changes. Legislation allows for up to six new ridings to be added as part of the review. Currently, there are 87.

The appointed B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission consists of members Justice Nitya Iyer of the Supreme Court of British Columbia, B.C.’s chief electoral officer – Anton Boegman, and local government management consultant and former chief financial officer at the City of Nelson – Linda Tynan.

They released the final report on April 3 with recommendations to rename Nelson-Creston to Kootenay Central to reflect the addition of new communities into the riding.

Nakusp, New Denver, and Silverton would join from Kootenay West, increasing the population of Nelson-Creston from 38,744 to 41,985. The changes intend to balance out the population between ridings.

“This brings the population of Kootenay Central within the usual deviation range and keeps the communities in the northern part of the Slocan Valley together,” stated the commission.

The Electoral Boundaries Commission Act states the population of a riding should not deviate more than 25 per cent above or below an established norm known as the electoral quotient.

The current boundaries of the Nelson-Creston riding. (Map from Elections BC)

Currently, Nelson-Creston’s deviation is minus 33 per cent, and it is surrounded by three ridings that also have high negative (low population) deviations, ranging between minus 23 per cent to minus 34 per cent.

To seek public feedback on the potential changes, the commission held public meetings across southern B.C. last year.

Since the Kootenay region has mountain ranges and lakes, some residents pointed out the transportation challenges and communication barriers between communities, which affects representation from government officials.

“Many people expressed concern that we might propose reducing the number of electoral districts in this area,” stated the commission in their report. “Some stressed the different identities of the East and West Kootenays, and others suggested changes to recognize links between specific communities. It quickly became clear that fewer ridings would create even greater barriers to effective representation.”

The commission concluded that four ridings are still needed in the Kootenays for effective representation. Between Columbia River-Revelstoke, Kootenay West (renamed Kootenay-Monashee) and Kootenay East (renamed Kootenay-Rockies), the new average population would be 41,394 with a deviation of minus 23 per cent.

With submission of the final report, it is now up to the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia to decide whether to accept all, some, or none of the commission’s recommendations. Any changes will need this month to take effect in the next provincial election.

– With files from Bill Metcalfe

READ MORE: Gunshot victim dropped off at Trail hospital awake, but remains in serious condition

Creston Valley