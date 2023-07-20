New affordable housing project under construction in Castlegar

This concept drawing shows the planned 13-unit affordable rental housing development now under construction in Castlegar. Illustration courtesy BC Housing

Construction has begun on new rental homes for families, seniors, individuals and people living with disabilities in Castlegar.

The Ministry of Housing announced Thursday the 13-unit building had received a $7.4-million investment and was expected to be completed in late 2024.

“Our government is working in partnership to build the kind of low- and middle-income rental housing that British Columbians deserve,” said housing minister Ravi Kahlon in a statement. “This project in Castlegar is the latest example of how we can work together to build a province where everyone has a good place to call home and no one gets left behind.”

Eagle Estates, located at 1101 2nd St., will include eight one-bedroom apartments for people with low-to-moderate income on the upper floors, and a five-bedroom group home for people living with developmental disabilities on the ground floor. The site will also have full-time integrated support services.

“The City of Castlegar is very excited to see this project moving forward and would like to recognize the various community partners involved in making it a reality,” said Mayor Maria McFaddin in a statement.

“City council continues to take bold action to prioritize housing options in Castlegar. Making city lands available for developments that meet the needs of our community is just one of the ways we are delivering on the city’s housing strategy.”

The building will be owned and operated by Kootenay Society for Community Living, and Community Living BC will pay operating and administrative costs for the group home.

The project is being funded a $3.3 million grant from the provincial government, while additional provincial-federal grants total $1.62 million.

The federal government is also providing $650,000 from the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, Kootenay Society for Community Living has donated $1 million in capital and the land for the building, Columbia Basin Trust is contributing $821,000 and the City of Castlegar waived $48,000 in development fees.