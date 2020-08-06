New 4.9 hectare fire burning east of Trout Lake

Another out-of-control fire in the Lake Creek area has also grown to 6.6 hectares

The fire is burning east of Trout Lake. Photo: BC Wildfire Service

A new fire has started east of Trout Lake in the Ottawa Creek area, according to the Southeast Fire Centre fire information officer Kim Wright.

The fire is currently 4.1 hectares in size and is suspected to have started from lightning. No structures are currently threatened from the fire.

A pilot first spotted the fire from the air on Wednesday night and notified authorities.

A nearby fire in the Lake Creek area has also recently grown from five to 6.6 hectares. The fire is currently out of control and is not threatening any structures.

Wright said fire crews are munitioning the Lake Creek area fire and are trying to contain it around a perimeter area.

In the Arrow Lakes region, a fire in the Stoney Creek area south of Burton is 0.9 hectares in size and is under control.

A weather system passing over the West Kootenay region on Thursday and Friday could also start more lightning-caused fires, according to BC Wildfire weather forecaster Jim Ellis.

Arrow Lakes News will have more updates on the fires in the coming days.

