The fire is burning east of Trout Lake. Photo: BC Wildfire Service

New 4.9 hectare fire burning east of Trout Lake

Another out-of-control fire in the Lake Creek area has also grown to 6.6 hectares

A new fire has started east of Trout Lake in the Ottawa Creek area, according to the Southeast Fire Centre fire information officer Kim Wright.

The fire is currently 4.1 hectares in size and is suspected to have started from lightning. No structures are currently threatened from the fire.

A pilot first spotted the fire from the air on Wednesday night and notified authorities.

A nearby fire in the Lake Creek area has also recently grown from five to 6.6 hectares. The fire is currently out of control and is not threatening any structures.

Wright said fire crews are munitioning the Lake Creek area fire and are trying to contain it around a perimeter area.

In the Arrow Lakes region, a fire in the Stoney Creek area south of Burton is 0.9 hectares in size and is under control.

A weather system passing over the West Kootenay region on Thursday and Friday could also start more lightning-caused fires, according to BC Wildfire weather forecaster Jim Ellis.

Arrow Lakes News will have more updates on the fires in the coming days.

READ MORE: Search effort underway for man missing around Slocan River

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bcwildfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Do our lives count for less?’: COVID-19 exposes cracks in disability aid
Next story
Three screening officers at Vancouver airport test positive for COVID-19

Just Posted

New 4.9 hectare fire burning east of Trout Lake

Another out-of-control fire in the Lake Creek area has also grown to 6.6 hectares

Search effort underway for man missing around Slocan River

The man was reportedly swimming near Winlaw yesterday

Kootenay doctor among 82 physicians, dentists calling on province for mandatory mask rule

Open letter says masks should be worn in indoor public spaces, public transportation or in crowds

Structures not threatened by wildfires burning in the Arrow and Kootenay Lakes region

Official says more lightning-caused fires could occur in region over next 36 hours

West Kootenay region experiences drier-than-normal July: Report

The region only received around 57% of its normal precipitation during the month

B.C. would not send students back to school if there was ‘overwhelming risk’: Horgan

Plan has left many parents across the province worried about their children’s safety

Face masks will be mandatory for customers at all Walmart locations

Requirement goes into effect on Wednesday, Aug. 12 across Canada

Practical fashion: Local designers make supplies for Nelson dentists

Surgical caps and gowns have been in short supply for dentists during the pandemic

Masks to be mandatory on BC Transit, TransLink starting Aug. 24

Both BC Transit and TransLink made the announcement in separate press releases on Thursday

Penticton homes evacuated due to wildfire northwest of city

Emergency vehicles are at the scene near Sage Mesa, evacuation centre set up in Penticton

British Columbians worried as end of COVID-19 rental supplement looms

Single mom struggles as supplement was her saving grace

Three screening officers at Vancouver airport test positive for COVID-19

The public is not believed to be at risk of exposure

Arson suspected in several wildfires lit near Kootenay town

RCMP making progress in arson investigation of Marsh Creek fires

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers free not-so-wily coyote with head stuck in jar

Poor pup was found with a glass jar stuck on its head in Maple Ridge

Most Read