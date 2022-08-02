Nelson police seize $32K in street drugs during impaired driving stop

A vehicle stopped to check for impaired driving in Nelson turned into a major drug bust on July 28.
The Nelson Police Department said in a release a driver and passenger were stopped at approximately 11 p.m. and found to both have outstanding warrants. Police then discovered $32,000 in illicit drugs including suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.
There were allegedly 92.93 grams of fentanyl in the car worth approximately $28,000.
The driver is now facing multiple charges for trafficking a controlled substance as well as driving while prohibited.