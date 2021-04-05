Nelson police issue fines to weekend COVID-19 restriction protesters

Three people were each fined $2,300 at the 150-person gathering

Nelson police fined organizers of a rally over the weekend. File photo

The Nelson Police Department issued $2,300 fines to three organizers of a rally at Nelson City Hall and on downtown streets Saturday.

Attended by about 150 people, the purpose of the rally was to dispute the provincial COVID-19 guidelines.

“Although the rally was observed to be peaceful,” a police news release states, “participants were in contravention of the COVID-19 Related Measures Act.”

The fines went to a 58-year-old woman from Winlaw, a 42-year-old man from Halfmoon Bay on the Sunshine Coast, and a 41-year-old man from Vancouver.

“The public are being asked to ensure compliance of the British Columbia Public Health Order, specifically the COVID-19 Related Measures Act, and individuals who fail to comply could face fines,” the news release stated.

