Nelson police investigating ‘suspected hate-motivated’ incidents following drag story time backlash

Crowds of parents, children and supporters gather for stories at a drag reading in front of Nelson City Hall on March 11. Police now say they are investigating the online backlash that caused the library to postponed a planned drag story time. Photo: Tyler Harper

Police say they are investigating “suspected hate-motivated incidents” related to the postponement of a planned drag story time event at the Nelson Police Library.

In a statement Tuesday, the Nelson Police Department said it has several investigations underway after online backlash related to the March 11 event. Library staff said they were forced to scrap the story time after receiving threats.

Police did not provide details on their investigations in the statement, but said they are working toward recommending charges to Crown counsel.

“We understand this situation has caused distress to many in our community, and we want you to know that we take these matters seriously. We ask for your patience as we work diligently to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted.”

After the library’s event was postponed to an undetermined date, an impromptu drag story time was held March 11 outside Nelson City Hall that drew a large, peaceful crowd of 2SLGTBQIA+ supporters and families.

Drag story times have become targeted in the United States and Canada by protesters who say they are inappropriate for young children. The events, one of which was previously held in Nelson in 2018, are typically age appropriate and feature performers reading stories about diversity and inclusion.

