Nelson man missing after vehicle left abandoned in Galena Bay ferry line up

Police looking for anyone with information to come forward in search of Rodney Hawkins

Nakusp RCMP are looking for Rodney Hawkins, 54, who is being considered as a missing person at this time. He is described as a white male, 5’10” tall and weighing 160 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. (RCMP handout)

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Nelson man, named Rodney Hawkins, after his vehicle was discovered abandoned at the line up to the Upper Arrow Lake Ferry on Tuesday (Sept. 15).

Nakusp RCMP say they received reports of the vehicle, a white 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck, being left at the Galena Bay ferry terminal in Galena Bay at 9:40 p.m.

The truck, which had a black Yakima bike pad over the rear tailgate, was the fourth vehicle in the lineup, in the left hand lane and investigators believe that the vehicle entered the ferry lineup at approximately 6 p.m.

Police are appealing to any other ferry users who may have noticed this vehicle or its occupant to come forward with their information.

Hawkins, 54, is being considered as a missing person at this time. He is described as a white male, 5’10” tall and weighing 160 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

“There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time, however police and Rodney’s family are very concerned for his health and well-being,” police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact their local police or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP