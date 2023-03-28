Nelson man arrested after woman dropped off at Trail hospital with gunshot wound to her head

Police say the suspect and victim are known to each other

Police have arrested a 39-year old Nelson man for attempted murder after a woman was dropped off at the hospital in Trail with a single gunshot wound to her head.

The accused allegedly left the victim, a 36-year old Fruitvale woman, at the emergency entrance to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital shortly after 5 a.m. Monday, March 27.

Police say the suspect fled before speaking with hospital staff or the RCMP.

Soon after, officers seized a vehicle related to the case in the hospital parking lot.

Later that morning, officers located the man in downtown Trail.

Police arrested the man for “a criminal offence” and took him into custody, though he has since been released pending further investigation.

The Trail RCMP report that both are known to each other and the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

The woman is reported to have suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.

“She is in critical condition and her family is with her,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich told the Trail Times. “We are not revealing her location at this time.”

The Trail RCMP is asking witnesses to step forward. Anyone with information is urged to call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.

City of TrailGun ViolenceRCMP Briefs