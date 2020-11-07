Nelson jury finds RCMP officer Jason Tait not guilty

The decision came on Nov. 6 after a five-hour deliberation

The six-week trial of RCMP officer Jason Tait was held in Nelson at the Capitol Theatre because the courthouse could not accommodate a jury under COVID-19 restrictions. File photo

A jury in Nelson has found RCMP officer Jason Tait not guilty of manslaughter and of dangerous driving causing death.

The decision came on Nov. 6 after five hours of deliberation following a six-week trial.

On Jan. 29, 2015, Tait attempted to pull over drunk driver Waylon Eady on the highway near Castlegar. When Eady did not stop, a series of events occurred that led to Tait fatally shooting Eady.

The trial concerned whether Tait’s use of force was necessary and reasonable in the circumstances.

In an email to the Nelson Star on Nov. 7, Tait’s lawyer David Butcher wrote, “Jason and his wife, Julie, are very relieved that more than five and a half years of anguish are over. The evidence was very clear that Const. Tait was simply trying to carry out his duty to make the roads of the West Kootenay safer for every road user and pedestrian by trying to arrest a prolific, highly intoxicated, repeatedly prohibited driver.”

More to come…

Related:

• Defence begins presenting evidence in Nelson jury trial of RCMP officer

• Trial of RCMP officer begins in Nelson’s Capitol Theatre

www.facebook.com

Crime