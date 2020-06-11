VIDEO: Nelson firefighters battle fire at Victoria and Josephine

Nelson firefighters tackled a blaze at the corner of Josephine and Victoria on Thursday evening. Photo: Tyler Harper
Nelson firefighters tackled a blaze in a commercial building Thursday evening — the third fire they have responded to this week. Photo: Greg Nesteroff
Nelson firefighters were on the scene of a commercial fire Thursday evening at the corner of Josephine and Victoria streets.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof of a two-storey building home to several different businesses. Those on the upper portion, where the fire was initially concentrated, include Divine Alchemy Tattoos, A Thing of Beauty lingerie, and a pottery studio. Busaba Thai Cafe and Aldo’s Cleaners are on the lower level, fronting Victoria Street.

Although joined together, the building has two different street addresses: 524 Victoria and 602 Josephine. BC Assessment indicates the latter was constructed in 1899. Civic directories suggest both addresses were once separate homes.

A concrete fire wall separates the building from its neighbour to the west on Victoria Street.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire, which broke out sometime before 6 p.m.

Smoke could be seen and smelled from throughout the city.

Police blocked traffic. The fire department’s aerial truck was being used to pour water on the fire.

It follows a separate fire Tuesday morning that destroyed a home in Fairview and damaged another, and another fire Tuesday afternoon in an apartment on Ward Street.

A fire in Castlegar last week believed to have been deliberately set also destroyed two homes. A suspect has been arrested in that blaze.

(MORE TO COME)

