Nelson, Creston areas each report eight new cases of COVID-19

The numbers are for the week of March 28 to April 3

Nelson and Creston each had eight new COVID-19 cases during the week of March 28 to April 3. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

COVID-19 numbers continue to increase in the West Kootenay.

The Nelson area, which includes Salmo, had eight new cases reported during the week of March 28 to April 3, according to statistics released Wednesday by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

That means Nelson’s area has had 15 new cases reported between March 21 to April 3, and 35 total in 2021. Nelson had 53 cases in 2020.

Creston meanwhile had eight new cases during March 28 to April 3, followed by four each in Castlegar and Trail, and three in Grand Forks.

The Kootenay Lake area, which includes the East Shore, Kaslo and Argenta, had two new cases.

Revelstoke meanwhile added 25 new cases, while Windermere and Fernie in the East Kootenay had 24 and 13, respectively.

