Temperatures in Nelson will hover around 30 C throughout the week, according to Environment Canada. Photo: Tyler Harper

Temperatures in Nelson will hover around 30 C throughout the week, according to Environment Canada. Photo: Tyler Harper

Nelson breaks century-old heat record

Sunday’s temperature was the hottest the city has been since 1912

Calling it hot in the West Kootenay right now would be a historic understatement.

Nelson broke a 111-year-old record Sunday when Environment Canada registered a temperature of 29.9 C for the city area. The previous record was 29.4 C, which was set in 1912.

Nelson wasn’t the only West Kootenay community to feel the heat. Nakusp’s temperature also hit 29.9 C, breaking the previous mark of 28.1 C set in 1993.

The hottest community in Canada on Sunday was Lytton, B.C., which hit 36 C. The coldest was Eureka, Nunavut, at -19 C.

The hot weather is forecast to continue throughout the week. Environment Canada says Nelson will hover around 30 C through at least Sunday.

READ MORE:

Several heat records broken over weekend as B.C. gripped by heat, fire, flood risk

Back-up power pilot program coming to Lardeau Valley

LETTER: Turn off the ignition

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Manslaughter sentencing date set for Carson Crimeni’s killer
Next story
Military referred 93 sexual offence cases to civilian police, 64 under investigation

Just Posted

Temperatures in Nelson will hover around 30 C throughout the week, according to Environment Canada. Photo: Tyler Harper
Nelson breaks century-old heat record

Mother’s Day will be held on Sunday, May 14. How much do you know about the customs of the day? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Mother’s Day?

Interior Health wants to start a supervised inhalation site at the Nelson Friendship Outreach Clubhouse, located at 818 Vernon St. The majority of toxic drug deaths in B.C. occur after smoking a substance. Photo: Tyler Harper
UPDATE: Proposed Nelson inhalation site opening delayed by city, resident concerns

The Castlegar Hospital Foundation raised $70,000 to help purchase a new point-of-care ultrasound. Photo: Betsy Kline
New state-of-the-art ultrasound for Castlegar emergency room