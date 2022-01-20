Nelson area sets yet another COVID-19 case record

Nelson has set another record for weekly COVID-19 cases, but the true number is likely higher than what is reported.

The Nelson local health area, which includes Salmo and parts of the Slocan Valley, had 232 cases during the week of Jan. 9 to 15, according to weekly data provided by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC).

The latest total comes after Nelson added 184 cases for the week of Jan. 2 to 8, which at the time was its highest ever over seven days.

Trail and Castlegar also continue to show high case counts. The latest BC CDC report has 138 new cases in Trail and 69 in Castlegar.

Creston added 27 cases, followed by Grand Forks (23) and three each in the Kootenay Lake and Arrow Lakes areas.

But those statistics may be lower than the actual number of cases due to the BC CDC’s recommendation that only people with COVID-19 symptoms who are also at risk of severe disease, or those who work in high-risk settings such as health care, should get tested.

