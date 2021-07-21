The 2,300 hectare Winnifred Creek fire east of Cherryville, which has residents on evacuation alert, can be seen from Highway 6, which is closed to the public, along with the Needles Ferry. (Shelly Davies photo)

Needles Ferry and Highway 6 closed east of Cherryville

Public not permitted in order to keep routes clear for wildfire evacuees

A major route is closed to tourists and commercial traffic to allow evacuees to safely leave due to a wildfire.

Highway east of Cherryville and the Needles Ferry are closed to the public.

Westbound traffic leaving the ferry is free to travel to Cherryville and beyond. Eastbound traffic is closed to the public but open for property owners and residents on the west shore of the ferry.

An evacuation alert has been issued due to the 2,300 hectare Keefer Lake fire east of Cherryville.

Upwards of 170 people in Fauquier have been ordered to leave due to the Octopus Creek fire.

READ MORE: Evacuation alert for 2,300 hectare Keefer Lake fire east of Cherryville

READ MORE: Octopus Creek fire forces evacuation of Fauquier on Lower Arrow Lake

Trozzo Creek fire 7.5 km northeast of Winlaw in the B.C. Kootenay region, July 17, 2021. As of July 21 the fire is estimated at 1,100 hectares, out of control but not threatening structures. (B.C. Wildfire Service)
The Needles Ferry and Highway 6 are closed to the public in order to keep evacuation routes open for those who are being ordered to leave due to wildfires. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
The Octopus Creek Fire on July 20. Photo: BC Wildfire Service
A picture of the Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire courtesy of BC Wildfire Services
