NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. The federal NDP says it raised $2.5 million in the final three months of 2020, allowing it to pay off the last of its campaign debt. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

NDP raises $2.5 million in latest quarter, slaying 2019 campaign debt

The figure comes as all federal parties gear up for a potential election this year

The federal NDP says it raised $2.5 million in the final three months of 2020, allowing it to pay off the last of its campaign debt.

The figure comes as all federal parties gear up for a potential election this year.

The cash haul last quarter makes up more than 40 per cent of the $6.1 million raised by New Democrats throughout 2020.

The party says it still has more than $1 million in its coffers after slaying the hefty $10-million debt from its 2019 election campaign.

The Conservatives say they raised more than $7.6 million from October to December, and the Bloc Québécois registered more than $961,000 in contributions.

Parties’ latest quarterly financial returns are due for submission to Elections Canada today.

The Canadian Press

