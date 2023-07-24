(Royal Canadian Navy/Twitter)

(Royal Canadian Navy/Twitter)

Navy to conduct drills on Okanagan and Kootenay Lakes

The exercises will be seen and heard from the Kelowna and Nelson Marinas July 25-Aug. 1

The Canadian navy will be conducting drills on Kootenay and Okanagan Lake this week.

People around Kelowna and Nelson will be able to see and hear the exercises taking place from July 25 until Aug. 1.

The Naval Security Team (NST) will be conducting small boat security exercises daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. These exercises will involve sirens, searchlights, horns, flashing blue lights and the firing of blank ammunition.

From July 25 to 27, the exercises will occur on Okanagan Lake near Kelowna. Following the conclusion of the exercise, a question-and-answer session will be available at the Kelowna Marina.

Then, from July 30 to August 1, the team will be conducting exercises on Kootenay Lake near Nelson and there will be a question period afterwards at the Nelson Marina for curious onlookers.

The public is welcome to watch the exercises and staff will be on hand to answer questions at the end of each training day.

READ MORE: 2 B.C. children still missing after 6 days of Amber Alert

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownakootenayMilitaryNelsonOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Structure protection crew to protect North Shuswap properties on evacuation alert
Next story
Showers for much of B.C., as evacuation concerns grow in southern Interior

Just Posted

As this is a new and emerging incident, a response officer is flying the area. Here, the officer will plan a suppression strategy and tactics that are the most effective with the type of fire behaviour. (BC Wildfire)
300 hectare wildfire breaks out near Invermere posing threat to public

Saturday brought the perfect backdrop for a hike in the Paulson Pass. Brenda Haley, an avid hiker from Trail, joined the Christina Lake Ramblers for a trek up Mount Faith, located in Gladstone Provincial Park. The trail is described as moderately steep and fairly difficult to hike. Photos: Brenda Haley
A great Kootenay ‘Faith’

Grizzly bears have special significance to the people of B.C. culturally and symbolically. Additionally, in western Canada, they are designated federally as a species of special concern. Photo: John Thomas/Unsplash
B.C. looking for input on grizzly stewardship, bear viewing

Mike Graeme took this photo near the Corra Linn dam on June 20. He says there were more than 20 dead fish in a back eddy. Photo: Mike Graeme
Environment ministry seeks cause of dead fish on Kootenay Lake shore near Nelson