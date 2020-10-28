NAV CANDA is considering closing its station at the West Kootenay Regional Airport. Photo: Betsy Kline

NAV CANDA is considering closing its station at the West Kootenay Regional Airport. Photo: Betsy Kline

Nav Canada considering closing station at West Kootenay Regional Airport

The organization is conducting a service review at Castlegar’s airport

Nav Canada (NC) is considering closing down their operations at the West Kootenay Regional Airport (WKRA).

The organization is looking at reducing or eliminating services at a number of airports across the country in response to financial pressures.

“The current downturn is forecasted to be much larger and longer than any downturn in the history of our industry,” said NC in a letter to stakeholders.

“Nav Canada is not immune to the economic downturn and severe financial impacts the aviation industry is experiencing.”

Closing NC operations at the WKRA would not mean that the airport would close, just that there would be a lot less information available to pilots and procedural changes would need to be made to compensate.

More than 130 airports across Canada operate without air traffic control towers.

At the Castlegar Flight Service Station, Nav Canada provides airport advisory service, ground vehicle control service and a surface weather observation program 12 hours per day when standard time is in effect (spring/summer) and 16 hours per day when daylight saving time is in effect (fall/winter). At other times they also provide an aerodrome traffic frequency and a limited weather information system (LWIS). The LWIS provides wind, temperature, dew point and altimeter, but is not capable of providing ceiling and visibility.

The first step of determining the future of services at the WKRA is an aeronautical study. NC says the study will determine the air traffic service and aviation weather requirements at the airport. It will include formal stakeholder consultation to determine if any issues exist, and mitigation that may be required in the event that changes are implemented.

In preparation for a Nov. 24 meeting with NC, the City of Castlegar is also gathering information from stakeholders such as Air Canada, Central Mountain Air, Southeast Fire Centre, air evacuation services and private pilots.

READ MORE: Central Mountain Air ready to take flight at West Kootenay Regional Airport

Mayor Bruno Tassone says the city will take any stakeholder letters of support with them to the meeting to help make the case to keep existing services in place.

Tassone plans to show that there is a need for the flight service station in Castlegar.

“For us, it’s an important safety aspect as far as guiding the aircraft into the airport,” said Tassone.

“It’s a reliability issue and a safety issue.”

Airport manager Patrick Gauvreau says one of the major impacts of a closure would be loosing the ability for all parties on the ground and in the air to speak directly to the control tower to coordinate movements.

Maintenance crews and vehicles would have to be equipped with the same type of radios as airplanes. Any operations on the runways or surrounding area would then be reported over the radio to air traffic in the vicinity.

If skies are not clear Gauvreau says pilots would potentially have to do a flyover to assess conditions before making a landing approach.

NC says the review will take into consideration traffic and operational trends that were evident prior to the pandemic and will not solely reflect the current situation.

Air traffic services facility closures are also being considered in High Level, Churchill, Peace River and Lloydminster.

NC expects a decision will be made in February 2021.

READ MORE:West Kootenay Regional Airport sees action in spite of Air Canada


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Air Travel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 support program brings faster internet to rural communities
Next story
Interior Health records third COVID-19 death

Just Posted

test tube with the blood test is on the table next to the documents. Positive test for coronavirus covid-19. The concept of fighting a dangerous Chinese disease.
Interior Health records third COVID-19 death

A new community outbreak was reported at Okanagan Men’s Centre in Lake Country

NAV CANDA is considering closing its station at the West Kootenay Regional Airport. Photo: Betsy Kline
Nav Canada considering closing station at West Kootenay Regional Airport

The organization is conducting a service review at Castlegar’s airport

Internet service in the West Kootenay is improving thanks to provincial government grants. File photo
COVID-19 support program brings faster internet to rural communities

The province has provided grants to local internet providers

First responders at a crash scene near Rossland on Thursday, Oct. 22. Photo: Trail RCMP
First snow in West Kootenay causes vehicle collisions

The Trail and Greater District RCMP’s weekly brief contains details on collisions

There has been COVID-19 exposures at two elementary schools in District 42. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 24 additional COVID-19 cases

This includes three school exposures in Kelowna

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps by 287, another senior home outbreak

Two more deaths recorded, community outbreak in Okanagan

An untitled Emily Carr painting of Finlayson Point was donated to the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria by brothers Ian and Andrew Burchett. The painting had been in their family for several decades. (Courtesy of the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria)
Never before seen painting by famed B.C. artist Emily Carr gifted to Victoria gallery

Painting among several donated to Art Gallery of Greater Victoria

The B.C. Centre for Disease control is telling people to keep an eye out for the poisonous death cap mushroom, which thrives in fall weather conditions. (Paul Kroeger/BCCDC)
Highly poisonous death cap mushroom discovered in Comox

This marks first discovery on Vancouver Island outside Greater Victoria area

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
Rescued bald eagle that came to life in B.C. man’s car had lead poisoning

Bird is on medication and recovering in rehab centre

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: B.C. Lieutenant Governor receives first poppy to kick off 2020 campaign

Janet Austin ‘honour and a privileged’ to receive the poppy

Premier-elect John Horgan and cabinet ministers are sworn in for the first time at Government House in Victoria, July 18, 2017. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
Pandemic payments have to wait for B.C. vote count, swearing-in

Small businesses advised to apply even if they don’t qualify

A raccoon paid a visit to a Toronto Tim Hortons on Oct. 22, 2020. (shecallsmedrew/Twitter)
Who are you calling a trash panda? Raccoon takes a shift at Toronto Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons said animal control was called as soon they saw the surprise visitor

The duffel bags were found to contain 84 pounds of cocaine, valued at approximately $1.2 million and 198 pounds of methamphetamine, valued at approximately $960,000. Photo courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
2 men accused of fleeing border agents near U.S.-B.C. border with $2M in drugs

Cocaine and methamphetamine seized by U.S. law enforcement in remote Idaho area near Canadian border

Pixabay photo
‘Horrific’ abuse of volunteers, staff by parents must stop: Chilliwack soccer club

Parents have become abusive after being told COVID-19 rules, email says

Most Read