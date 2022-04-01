Damon Devlin sets fresh tracks on a ski hill near Naksup. The Nakusp Ski Club is set to receive a grant of $699,150 to upgrade the infrastructure at the Summit Lake Ski Area to improve existing use and develop summer recreational activities for cycling. (Photo contributed by Alex Marshall)

Nakusp Ski Club to receive nearly $700K through rural development grants

The Kootenay Boundary Regional District is also receiving a grant of $190K

The Nakusp Ski Club is set to receive a grant of $699,150 to upgrade the infrastructure at the Summit Lake Ski Area to improve existing use and develop summer recreational activities for cycling.

The funding comes from the Rural Development Grant Fund, providing by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

The Kootenay Boundary Regional District is also receiving a grant of $190,000 to create a Lower Columbia Long-Term Economic Recovery Plan, including assessments of under utilized industrial and commercial land, connectivity and service improvements, and a battery recycling hub ecosystem development plan.

“We need to ensure that we’re supporting rural communities so that jobs and services are there for the people who rely on them during and after challenging times,” said Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay-West. “There’s no question that climate change and COVID-19 have had a devastating impact on communities around the province, and we’re focused on supporting those communities through their recovery.”

Other grant recipients in this round include Kaslo, Merritt, Princeton, and Powell River.

