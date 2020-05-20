Nakusp Secondary School forges ahead with modified grad ceremony

The event will be be livestreamed online on June 12 so everyone can see the event

The COVID-19 crisis won’t be stopping Nakusp Secondary School (NSS) students from having a special grad ceremony this year.

SD 10 superintendent Terry Taylor said a modified ceremony will be taking place on Friday, June 12 in the school’s gymnasium.

The sixteen graduates will be able to each invite two guests to the ceremony, which will have a maximum occupancy limit of 50 to stay within health guidelines set out by the provincial health officer.

Taylor said videographer Lee Orr will record the event and livestream it online for people to see. A link to the livestream will be available on the NSS Facebook page.

During the ceremony, NSS graduates Kimberley Roberts and Sonja Petterson will be honoured for receiving a $10,000 Beedle Luminary scholarship.

A dinner with physical distancing protocols will take place after the grad ceremony;

Taylor said this is a grad ceremony that no one will forget anytime soon.

“This day is a critical life experience for our graduates. It’s their day to celebrate their schooling and to start the next part of their lives,” said Taylor.

“I’m just extremely excited that we’re able to do this.”

The school principle and school secretary will also in attendance at the ceremony.

