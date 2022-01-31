Protestors gathered in Nakusp over the weekend to demonstrate against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions, joining thousands of others across the province. (Photos submitted by Kristi Sanders)

Protesters gather in Arrow Lakes joining truck protests against COVID-19 mandates

Protests were held across the country this weekend

Protestors gathered in Nakusp over the weekend to demonstrate against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions, joining thousands of others across the province.

The protest was held in support of a truck convoy that was en route to Ottawa last weekend, where a massive and ongoing event was and is currently being held on Parliament Hill.

Protestors held signs and cheered at honking trucks in Nakusp, Arrow Lakes communities in support of the “freedom convoy” in Ottawa.

As Black Press reported Monday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denounced “hateful rhetoric” from the trucker convoy currently protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions during a press conference Monday (Jan. 31).

Trudeau said he understood that it was frustrating for all Canadians that COVID-19 was still affecting their lives to such a great degree nearly two years into the pandemic but that some of the hate seen at the protest, including swastikas, Confederate flags and the desecrating of memorials was unacceptable.

According to data from the BC Centre for Disease Control, during the latest reporting week (Jan. 16 to 22), the Arrow Lakes region saw nine cases of COVID-19.

