Nakusp residents bid farewell to beloved turkey, Tina, after bird is struck by vehicle

Tina was the town mascot and a fond friend for many

Pictured is Tina the turkey, a beloved bird who was dubbed the town mascot in Nakusp. Tina was struck by a vehicle this past weekend. (Photo submitted by Sharon Starratt)

Nakusp’s beloved turkey, Tina, has passed away.

Fondly referred to as the town mascot, Tina the turkey was struck by a vehicle this past weekend, meeting her demise, according to several social media posts.

Tina had become quite famous over the past year. She built a local fan base and was even featured in the CBC.

Nakusp residents and tourists took to social media to honour her.

Resident Sharon Starratt says that Tina had become a legend, having brought smiles and laughter to so many.

In 2021, local artist Ricky Lamb even incorporated Tina into a few of his paintings.

Rest in peace, Tina.