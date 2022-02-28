Pictured is Tina the turkey, a beloved bird who was dubbed the town mascot in Nakusp. Tina was struck by a vehicle this past weekend. (Photo submitted by Sharon Starratt)

Pictured is Tina the turkey, a beloved bird who was dubbed the town mascot in Nakusp. Tina was struck by a vehicle this past weekend. (Photo submitted by Sharon Starratt)

Nakusp residents bid farewell to beloved turkey, Tina, after bird is struck by vehicle

Tina was the town mascot and a fond friend for many

Nakusp’s beloved turkey, Tina, has passed away.

Fondly referred to as the town mascot, Tina the turkey was struck by a vehicle this past weekend, meeting her demise, according to several social media posts.

Tina had become quite famous over the past year. She built a local fan base and was even featured in the CBC.

Nakusp residents and tourists took to social media to honour her.

Resident Sharon Starratt says that Tina had become a legend, having brought smiles and laughter to so many.

In 2021, local artist Ricky Lamb even incorporated Tina into a few of his paintings.

Rest in peace, Tina.

READ: Talkin’ turkey in Nakusp

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. Convoy participant organizes hockey and barbecue event to promote reconciliation
Next story
Ukraine, Russia envoys talk under shadow of nuclear threat

Just Posted

A volunteer with the Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society works on a species inventory on City of Nelson land in the summer of 2021, with knotweed on the right and tansy in the centre of the photo. Photo: Submitted
Invasive species: Nelson to increase penalties and education

“Putin, Please Stop Devouring Ukraine and Its Children.” A Message From The Kootenay Columbia Teachers’ Union
Kootenay teachers’ union makes a plea for Ukrainian children

Pictured is Tina the turkey, a beloved bird who was dubbed the town mascot in Nakusp. Tina was struck by a vehicle this past weekend. (Photo submitted by Sharon Starratt)
Nakusp residents bid farewell to beloved turkey, Tina, after bird is struck by vehicle

The Trozzo Creek fire in the summer of 2021 as seen from Lemon Creek. Photo: Joel Pelletier
Flood and slide hazard low to moderate after Trozzo Creek forest fire, but diligence urged