Nakusp residents bid farewell to beloved turkey, Tina, after bird is struck by vehicle

Nakusp’s beloved turkey, Tina, has passed away.
Fondly referred to as the town mascot, Tina the turkey was struck by a vehicle this past weekend, meeting her demise, according to several social media posts.
Tina had become quite famous over the past year. She built a local fan base and was even featured in the CBC.
Nakusp residents and tourists took to social media to honour her.
Resident Sharon Starratt says that Tina had become a legend, having brought smiles and laughter to so many.
In 2021, local artist Ricky Lamb even incorporated Tina into a few of his paintings.
Rest in peace, Tina.