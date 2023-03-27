Nakusp RCMP arrest one of B.C.’s ‘most wanted’

Robin Bousquet was arrested near Nakusp on March 27

Nakusp RCMP has arrested one of the province’s ‘most wanted’ criminals.

According to Cpl. Thomas Gill of the Nakusp RCMP, police received reports that Robin Bousquet, a 47-year-old violent offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for violating the conditions of his parole, was staying at a house in the Fauquier area, approximately 55 km south of Nakusp.

On Monday (March 27) morning, police arrived at the house, where he was found alongside another individual. Bousquet was arrested without issue and transported to Nakusp RCMP headquarters.

Bousquet will be moved to a federal correctional facility where he will serve the remaining time on his sentence for a number of charges including breaking and entering and theft.

Cpl. Gill added that the general public’s assistance was instrumental in locating and arresting Bousquet.

