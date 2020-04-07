Nakusp mayor provides update on landfill operations during COVID-19 crisis

Tom Zeleznik said installing debit machines outside the facility could help make operations safer

Nakusp mayor Tom Zeleznik has provided an update to operations at the village’s landfill and recycling facility in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a social media post, Zeleznik said he’s looking at installing debit machines outside the facility to help make its operations safer.

READ MORE: A weight of difference at the Nakusp landfill

Zeleznik also said the facility will likely begin to process yard and garden waste in April, a month earlier than usual, to help make its operations smoother.

To help the facility cope with excessive demand, Zeleznik said people should hold on to their larger waste and recycling piles for another week.

Last week, a photo showing excessive garbage around one of the landfill containers sparked outrage online by Nakusp residents.

The facility currently operates on Monday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

