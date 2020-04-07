File photo

Nakusp mayor provides update on landfill operations during COVID-19 crisis

Tom Zeleznik said installing debit machines outside the facility could help make operations safer

Nakusp mayor Tom Zeleznik has provided an update to operations at the village’s landfill and recycling facility in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a social media post, Zeleznik said he’s looking at installing debit machines outside the facility to help make its operations safer.

READ MORE: A weight of difference at the Nakusp landfill

Zeleznik also said the facility will likely begin to process yard and garden waste in April, a month earlier than usual, to help make its operations smoother.

To help the facility cope with excessive demand, Zeleznik said people should hold on to their larger waste and recycling piles for another week.

Last week, a photo showing excessive garbage around one of the landfill containers sparked outrage online by Nakusp residents.

The facility currently operates on Monday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna caps

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

waste disposal

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CBSA seizes 106-kg meth shipment from Mexico at B.C. examination facility
Next story
Frustrated MLA begs out of province visitors to stay home

Just Posted

Regional District of Central Kootenay changes services due to COVID-19

Building inspections and GIS services are some of the services impacted

Nakusp mayor provides update on landfill operations during COVID-19 crisis

Tom Zeleznik said installing debit machines outside the facility could help make operations safer

Frustrated MLA begs out of province visitors to stay home

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok doesn’t understand why people aren’t listening to good advice

Nakusp businesses struggle to stay afloat during COVID-19 crisis

One local business has reported a 90 per cent loss in sales over last month

B.C. firefighters only responding to most life-threatening calls during COVID-19 pandemic

The directive comes after province spoke with paramedics, fire services, according to top doctor

COVID-19: B.C. reports 4 deaths, 25 new cases but only in Vancouver Coastal, Fraser Health

A total of 1,291 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Blasting through the West Kootenay

80 years ago; ‘Pretty near all the people from Fruitvale were working on it’

COVID-19: Don’t get away for Easter weekend, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

John Horgan, Adrian Dix call 130 faith leaders as holidays approach

COVID-19: Trudeau says 30K ventilators on the way; 3.6M Canadians claim benefits

Canada has seen more than 17,000 cases and at least 345 deaths due to COVID-19

RCMP call on kids to name latest foal recruits

The baby horses names are to start with the letter ‘S’

As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic

Non-commercial land crossing dipped by 95%, air travel dropped by 96 per cent, according to the CBSA

Logan Boulet Effect: Green Shirt Day calls on Canadians to become organ donors

While social distancing, the day also honours the 16 lives lost in the 2018 Humboldt Broncos Crash

COMMENTARY: Knowing where COVID-19 cases are does not protect you

Dr. Bonnie Henry explains why B.C. withholds community names

CBSA seizes 106-kg meth shipment from Mexico at B.C. examination facility

Drugs have an estimated value of $13.5 million

Most Read