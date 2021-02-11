File photo

Nakusp man wants to deliver fast, free Wi-Fi to downtown

The project would see two antennas broadcasting a Wi-Fi signal several hundred metres in any direction

By John Boivin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

VALLEY VOICE

A Nakusp man says he can provide residents, businesses and visitors downtown with free, high-speed internet for the next four years — if he can get a bit of help from council.

Ron Nymeyer came to Nakusp council on January 25 to ask for a letter of support, and permission to install Wi-Fi transmitters on Village street lamps for a demonstration project that could be a test case for internet service in the future.

“The village is seriously underserved by the large corporations in terms of internet activity and connectivity,” he told council. “Basically .125this project will.375 prove that the last mile is possible and within our reach.”

Nymeyer, operating under the business name Dragon’s Davinci, says his project would see two antennas broadcasting a Wi-Fi signal several hundred metres in any direction from Village lampposts on Broadway. Because it’s a proof-of-concept project, he says the real effective distances still have to be determined.

If it works as a test model, Wi-Fi connection to the web could be the model for when the CBT’s fibre-optic project brings fast internet to town.

Partnering with KASA

Nymeyer says the idea first came to him when he was working on computer network upgrades for the Kootenay Adaptive Sport Association, located at the Shon’s Bike Shop building on Broadway. He was looking to set up a Wi-Fi hotspot for his own business when he realized Shon’s would be a good location for one of his pilot project transmitters.

KASA has since become a partner in Nymeyer’s proposal. He’s also going for a Columbia Basin Trust non-profit tech grant.

KASA is involved because it needs better internet, like every agency in Nakusp, said Cedra Eichenauer, who was helping Nymeyer make his pitch.

“Once the fibre comes in, it will be up to the Village to decide how to distribute it, and what Ron is trying to do is show us as a community what an example of that distribution could look like, work out some of the bugs so that that research is done before we have to implement it on a big scale,” she said.

Business benefit

Providing a third-party Wi-Fi access point would be good for local businesses, Nymeyer says. The Wi-Fi from his antennas is the same signal as in a private home, just more commercially robust.

“By having a cohesive environment for the Wi-Fi, business and local people can log into one access service, and then all the village businesses wouldn’t have to be constantly giving out their Wi-Fi passwords,” he said. “It would help keep their networks secure and have their bandwidth available for business use. It would make business run more smoother, make them more secure.”

The pilot project will go for about four years — which would provide service until the Columbia Basin Broadband Corporation’s fibre-optic line is operational. Then, he says, the Village would be in a great position to take immediate advantage of a new high-speed network. The `last mile’ problem would essentially be solved, he said.

“This will create a foundation to get everything tied together, working and running, so we have all the bugs worked out. So when CBT comes up and says you have a connection, you put in a backhaul, and we go,” he said.

The ask

Nymeyer asked council for access to a couple of Village lampposts and their electrical outlets — the same used to light the holiday decorations at Christmas. He says it should be a trivial thing to install the Wi-Fi transmitters.

While his service would be free to the user, providing broadband does cost money. Nymeyer says they’ll recover their equipment costs through a grant they’re applying for from the CBT. The service will cost about 20 cents a day to operate the connection. Having invested in the equipment out of pocket, he says Village support on the daily cost would also be welcome. But it was not part of his formal request to council.

Nymeyer also asked council for a letter of support for his CBT grant application.

“I’m trying to do the best I can do for the downtown, so I can show it is possible, I can show it is ready to go,” he says.

Council told Nymeyer they couldn’t offer him a letter of support or access to the lampposts right away — staff had to review his plan for costs and liabilities. A report is expected back to council by the next meeting.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

kootenay

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Their voice really matters’: Survey asks for input from B.C. youth on COVID’s effects
Next story
With 1,716 deaths, 2020 deadliest year of overdose crisis in B.C. history

Just Posted

File photo
Nakusp man wants to deliver fast, free Wi-Fi to downtown

The project would see two antennas broadcasting a Wi-Fi signal several hundred metres in any direction

(Black Press Media)
Columbia Basin Trust picks up `last mile’ portion of fibre-optic project

The fibre-optic line will see a high-speed `backbone’ for people living from Playmor Junction to past Nakusp

Do large turnouts to anti-mask rallies in Nelson and Castlegar as well as RCMP callouts to COVID incidents, reveal troubling trend in West Kootenay? Photos: by Black Press
Rossland doctor troubled by COVID deniers in Kootenays

Kootenay patient refuses heart treatment due to belief in ‘Big Pharma’ conspiracy

Supplies like clean needles are available at the Overdose Prevention Society’s safe-injection site. (The Washington Post John Lehmann)
With 1,716 deaths, 2020 deadliest year of overdose crisis in B.C. history

Pandemic exacerbated ongoing dire state of opioid crisis in B.C.

There were no COVID-19 cases confirmed in the West Kootenay during the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6. Illustration: B.C. Centre for Disease Control
No new cases of COVID-19 in West Kootenay

The region earned a break from the pandemic for a week

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 are out of their packaging to be prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Francois Mori
Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada set to more than quadruple next week

Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada set to more than quadruple next week

James, a homeless man, rests inside his new plywood structure on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The box was made by members of the Chilliwack Fire Department. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Homeless man says ‘thank you’ to Chilliwack firefighters for building him a shelter

City of Chilliwack received several calls this week from people concerned about James’ safety

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
Another 449 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. for Thursday

Situation improving for long-term care homes

B.C. Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond speaks to reporters by video conferenece from Prince George, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. Liberal caucus)
Pharmacies can help with COVID-19 vaccines, B.C. Liberals say

Shirley Bond says public trust is higher after influenza shots

Wainwright Marine Services Ltd. tugboats. A company tugboat went missing in the Garner Canal area south and east of Kitimat. (Wainwright Marine Services Ltd./Facebook)
At least 1 dead in tugboat incident south of Kitimat

Coast Guard and RCMP have responded

FILE – A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., on June, 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
B.C. residential real estate prices have gone up by 16% since last January: report

BCREA said unit sales and dollar sales volume were much higher than January last year

Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘Heat of the moment:’ Calgary police say officer kicked dog during high-risk arrest

Supt. Ryan Ayliffe said the kick is not an accepted or standard part of training

FILE – Five year-old Nancy Murphy wears a full mask and face shield as she waits in line for her kindergarten class to enter the school at Portage Trail Community School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘Their voice really matters’: Survey asks for input from B.C. youth on COVID’s effects

Researcher say they hope this work can affect policy changes

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as ‘Namgis Chief Don Svanvik speaks at an event at the B.C. legislature on phasing out salmon farms in the Broughton Archipelago north of Vancouver Island, Sept. 19, 2019. (B.C. government)
B.C. wasn’t consulted on shutting more salmon farms, Horgan says

Industry pleads for time after federal order to close 19 sites

Most Read