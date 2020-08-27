Nakusp Hot Springs lost 22% in revenue when comparing July 2019 and July 2020

The number of visitors also dropped by 46% when comparing the two months

The hot springs has had to change its operations due to the COVID-19 crisis. File photo

The Nakusp Hot Springs has lost approximately 22 per cent of its revenue when comparing July 2019 to July 2020, according to a report by hot springs supervisor Noel Ballard.

The report said revenue dropped from $149,068 to $115,029 when comparing the two months.

When comparing July 2019 and July 2019, the amount of visitors also dropped substantially from 7293 visitors to 3922 visitors. That equates to a 46 per cent loss in customers.

Despite the decline in revenue and visitors, the amount of campers visiting the hot springs has remained steady with 1078 campers visiting in July 2019 and 937 campers visiting in July 2020.

The hot springs has had to reduce its pool capacity from 100 to 25 people since reopening to the public on June 29. One-hour time slots and stricter cleaning measures are other operational changes that have occurred at the facility.

“The majority of customers appreciate that we are open and have been happy with our new system,” said Ballard in the report.

“It has been a challenge [to be open] on cool or rainy days through the summer as more people want to be at the pools on those days.”

The Halcyon Hot Springs also reopened to the public on June 19 with reduced capacity.

