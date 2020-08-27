The hot springs has had to change its operations due to the COVID-19 crisis. File photo

Nakusp Hot Springs lost 22% in revenue when comparing July 2019 and July 2020

The number of visitors also dropped by 46% when comparing the two months

The Nakusp Hot Springs has lost approximately 22 per cent of its revenue when comparing July 2019 to July 2020, according to a report by hot springs supervisor Noel Ballard.

The report said revenue dropped from $149,068 to $115,029 when comparing the two months.

When comparing July 2019 and July 2019, the amount of visitors also dropped substantially from 7293 visitors to 3922 visitors. That equates to a 46 per cent loss in customers.

Despite the decline in revenue and visitors, the amount of campers visiting the hot springs has remained steady with 1078 campers visiting in July 2019 and 937 campers visiting in July 2020.

The hot springs has had to reduce its pool capacity from 100 to 25 people since reopening to the public on June 29. One-hour time slots and stricter cleaning measures are other operational changes that have occurred at the facility.

“The majority of customers appreciate that we are open and have been happy with our new system,” said Ballard in the report.

“It has been a challenge [to be open] on cool or rainy days through the summer as more people want to be at the pools on those days.”

The Halcyon Hot Springs also reopened to the public on June 19 with reduced capacity.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former paralympian embarks on bike trip across British Columbia
Next story
Drugstores ramp up COVID-19 testing as part of health-care push amid pandemic

Just Posted

Nakusp Hot Springs lost 22% in revenue when comparing July 2019 and July 2020

The number of visitors also dropped by 46% when comparing the two months

SD 10 releases back-to-school plan for students and staff

Here’s everything you need to know about returning to school on Sept. 10

Kootenay MLA calls for fire ban in the southern interior

Tom Shypitka calls for a campfire ban citing concerns over dry conditions, high temperatures

Former paralympian embarks on bike trip across British Columbia

Nathan Clement hopes the trip will inspire others with disabilities to follow their dreams

All-candidates virtual forum announced for SD 10 byelection

The forum will take place on Aug. 31 and will feature all four candidates running

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

Whistler Blackcomb to require reservations, face coverings for 2020/21 season

Whistler’s early season is scheduled to kick off Nov. 26.

2nd day of NBA games halted over racial injustice, while hockey fans await word on NHL

The basketball courts in the NBA’s virus-free bubble at Disney World remain empty

Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry halted after person goes overboard

The Queen of Alberni and coast guard offer assistance after report of person overboard

Seaman to sailor: Royal Canadian Navy adopts inclusive, gender-neutral term for junior ranks

New English rank name will match the French version, navy says

B.C. combining medical colleges, increasing public oversight

20 colleges going to six, independent discipline for members

Woman awarded $844K after judge slams ‘reprehensible’ sex abuse coverup at Kamloops church

Justice David Crossin said archbishop covered up abuse by priest

Northern B.C. First Nation stands behind road access closures to keep hunters, non-locals out

“We’re going to continue to do that for as long as we have to.”

Rare white orca spotted off Vancouver Island two weeks after hunting in Alaska

Tl’uk, whose Coast Salish name means Moon, is back in B.C. waters

Most Read