Nakusp Hot Springs campground opens to RVs today

No tenting will be permitted at the campground at this time

You’re now able to book a spot at the Nakusp Hot Springs campground if you have an RV. Photo: Nakusp Hot Springs/Facebook

The campground at Nakusp Hot Springs opens for RVs today.

According to a statement on the hot springs Facebook page, guests are reminded that they must be in a self contained unit — or washroom inside their RV — to use the campground.

Washroom facilities at the campground remained closed and no tenting is permitted, according to the statement.

The hot springs pools, lobby and chalets at the campground remain closed for now.

The Nakusp Hot Springs was closed to the public since mid-March due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Village of Nakusp crews were also busy staining and painting hot spring facilities in April.

You can book a campground spot on the hot springs website or call 1-866-999-4528.

