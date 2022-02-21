Nakusp Hospice donates medical cuddle bed to Arrow Lakes Hospital

The Nakusp Hospice Society has donated a medical cuddle bed to the Arrow Lakes Hospital, allowing those in end-of-life care to share those special last moments with their loved ones in a comfortable way.

Christa Rebman is the Program Coordinator for the Nakusp Hospice Society. She explained that the bed is an important addition in their palliative care room and provides comfort during a challenging time.

“This bed has really been a labour of love, with Louise and Jane working so hard to make it happen,” Rebman said. “When you’re nearing the end-of-life with a loved one and having to squish into a little hospital bed, it’s not comfortable. We’re so happy to have this bed and to be able to provide that bit of extra comfort.”

The Umano Medical Cuddle bed is located in the Palliative room at the Arrow Lakes Hospital. Technically speaking, it is an all-in-one med-surg, bariatric, palliative care bed with easy touch screen control, one step width expansion, has 1,060 lb. capacity, USB ports and more. It is fully Canadian made and the only bed on the market certified to hold two people.

Rebman says that the purchase of the bed would not have been possible without the efforts of Louise Negrave and Jane Merkley, as well as donors.

“Louise and Jane found out about the bed and thought, well this is awesome, we need to have this. They raised a substantial amount of money, and then came to the hospice board who was able to contribute as well,” Rebman said. “We’re now well on the way to being able to purchase a second bed.”

She says that the bed provides peace and comfort in what is otherwise sometimes the most challenging part of someone’s life. A compassionate addition to the hospital and community.

“It’s absolutely special to be able to provide comfort and touch during one of the most heartbreaking times of our lives,” Rebman said.

Remban adds that the Nakusp Hospice Society has also recently expanded their services. The society is a not-for-profit, volunteer-run organization that offers support to those in the community through advanced care planning, respite services and end-of-life support.

The society was recently able to expand their services through one on one companionship as well as grief counselling support groups.

“This is a big win,” said Rebman. “Up until now, we didn’t have enough trained volunteers. Last fall, that changed. We are also in the set-up phase for the Nav-CARE program, which provides adults with declining health access to specially trained volunteers.”

She says that the goal of the Nav-CARE program is to improve quality of life for adults with declining health, so they can stay at home as long as possible.

“Volunteers will help to assess quality of life, provide connections to the community, promote active engagement and fill in the gaps where they are needed,” Rebman explained. “They’ll advocate for that person. They might start off their visit by simply asking, ‘how are you? What can I help you with today?’”

Whether it’s connecting someone to a community group, sharing stories and looking through photo albums, or helping someone navigate technology so they can chat with their grand-child who doesn’t live close, the volunteers are trained and ready to help.

“There’s a wide variety of things that the volunteers can help with, and it’s very flexible. We’re very excited about this opportunity and the more support, the better. Programs like this are invaluable and can really build connections and compassion in the community, which is especially needed right now,” Rebman said.

The Nakusp Hospice Society is always looking for volunteers, and are recruiting for the Nav-CARE program. Those interested can visit www.nakusphospice.com, email admin@nakusphospice.com, or call 250-551-1414.

The Nakusp Hospice Society extends a heartfelt thanks everyone who made the Umano Cuddle Bed possible including the following: Cecilie Letting and Dwain Foster, Dave and Judy Sobolewski, Jane Merkley and Janet McDougall, and Louise Negrave. The society is currently accepting donations towards a second bed.