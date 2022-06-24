Nakusp graduate receives life-changing scholarship up to $40K

Grade 12 student Mia Roberts of Nakusp Secondary is set to receive up to $40,000 through the Beedie Luminaries Scholarship Fund. (Contributed)

Nakusp graduate Mia Roberts has been awarded a life-changing scholarship as she heads into post-secondary education.

The Beedie Luminaries scholarship of up to $40,000 was awarded to Roberts for her hard work and determination.

The scholarships recognize promising B.C. students who have faced life challenges and adversity with determination and resilience, said Kyle Krawchuk, of Elettra Communications for Beedie Luminaries.

“For many of these students, this scholarship means the difference between being able to attend post-secondary or not,” he said.

The scholarship comes from Ryan Beedie’s foundation – Beedie Luminaries – and has awarded $6.2 million in scholarships to 140 Grade 12 students and 17 single parents in B.C.

“Year after year, I am amazed and inspired by the sheer number of bright, driven and highly engaged students who apply to the Beedie Luminaries program and the promise that they show,” said Beedie in a press release. “I am elated to be able to extend our support to more students than ever before so that even more talented British Columbians can pursue higher education and reach their full potential.”

The scholarship program supports students who not only demonstrate strong academic potential, but are also involved in their communities and have faced life challenges and adversity with determination and optimism. These scholarships recognize students’ resilience and resolve while lowering the financial barriers to pursuing a post-secondary education.

In addition to those attending university, a number of recipients will be attending trade school or vocational training to learn everything from animal health and forestry management to computer science and 3D animation.

Students will also receive mentorship and paid work opportunities, student support, invitations to special events and access to an online community.

Students who are interested in applying to be part of next year’s cohort are encouraged to follow Beedie Luminaries on social media or visitbeedieluminaries.ca. The application period for the 2023 cohort will open in fall 2022.