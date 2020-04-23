The course will be opening up to members only on May 9. File photo

Nakusp Centennial Golf Course set to open for members only on May 9

The course said it will be implementing strict safety protocols to combat spread of COVID-19

The Nakusp Centennial Golf Course is set to open for members only on May 9.

According to a post on the course’s Facebook page, players will have to follow strict safety protocols to help mitigate the risk of COVID-19.

“It is extremely important that everyone comply with our new safety measures in order for us to be open and stay safe,” said the course in a statement.

“Failure to abide by the safety rules will result in loss of playing privileges.”

While the course didn’t respond back to an interview request by the Arrow Lakes News about what safety measures it was taking, it said it would be posting them online for the public shortly.

The Castlegar Golf Course, which is set to open on April 25, will be removing rakes in its bunkers, implementing a single-rider policy in carts and spreading out tee times to ensure safety for its players.

Rossland’s Redstone Resort Golf Course won’t have any food and beverage services on its course as it opens for the season on May 1 for members only.

The golf course’s restaurant, the Robin’s Nest, also plans to open this season. No opening date has been set yet for the restaurant.

The Nakusp Centennial Golf Course will be postponing its annual general meeting due to COVID-19.

Staff will start work on getting the Nakusp Centennial Golf Course up-to-par for the season on April 27.

READ MORE: Nakusp Centennial Golf Club half a century strong

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Golf

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
$40k in equipment stolen from Grand Forks airport beacon
Next story
Rising B.C. rivers may have peaked, others still show flood threat: forecaster

Just Posted

Nakusp Centennial Golf Course set to open for members only on May 9

The course said it will be implementing strict safety protocols to combat spread of COVID-19

West Kootenay governments lower flags to honour 22 lives lost in Nova Scotia mass shooting

Grand Forks, Trail and Rossland latest communities to lower flags

Morning Start: Bighorn Sheep are plentiful around this one Kootenay town

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Thursday, April 23

‘I hope the world heals’: Preschoolers offer wisdom on COVID-19

Children in Slocan and South Slocan were asked how they are feeling

Morning Start: Two grain elevators dominate the landscape in Creston

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Wednesday, April 22

B.C. has 29 new COVID-19 cases, second poultry plant affected

Two cases at Coquitlam plant, new outbreaks in two hospitals

VIDEO: Truck driver blocks B.C. Tim Horton’s drive-thru, sparking new carry-out option

Restaraunt responded with carry-out option, ensuring truckers have a place to eat amid the pandemic

Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Elected MPs, senators and the governor general received their annual pay raises on April 1

Province declares COVID-19 case at Kelowna retirement home

An outbreak was declared at Orchard Manor at Hawthorn Park

‘Multiple patients’: Recordings of first responders reveal chaos in Nova Scotia mass-shooting

Recordings show attempts to help the first victims amid burning homes in the village of Portapique, N.S.

Police investigating after newborn baby found dead inside portable toilet on Downtown Eastside

Police are urging the mother or any witnesses to come forward

B.C. man bowled over by $16 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

White Rock’s Tibor Tusnady bought the sole winning ticket in the April 15 draw

Virtual tool allows B.C. health-care workers to monitor COVID-19 patients remotely

Digital health dashboard allows remote monitoring of patients as they recover from home

UPDATE: VPD identify suspect in ‘racially motivated’ attack on Asian man with dementia

Police have released photos and videos of the suspect they believe is behind the incident.

Most Read