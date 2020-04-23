Nakusp Centennial Golf Course set to open for members only on May 9

The course said it will be implementing strict safety protocols to combat spread of COVID-19

The course will be opening up to members only on May 9. File photo

The Nakusp Centennial Golf Course is set to open for members only on May 9.

According to a post on the course’s Facebook page, players will have to follow strict safety protocols to help mitigate the risk of COVID-19.

“It is extremely important that everyone comply with our new safety measures in order for us to be open and stay safe,” said the course in a statement.

“Failure to abide by the safety rules will result in loss of playing privileges.”

While the course didn’t respond back to an interview request by the Arrow Lakes News about what safety measures it was taking, it said it would be posting them online for the public shortly.

The Castlegar Golf Course, which is set to open on April 25, will be removing rakes in its bunkers, implementing a single-rider policy in carts and spreading out tee times to ensure safety for its players.

Rossland’s Redstone Resort Golf Course won’t have any food and beverage services on its course as it opens for the season on May 1 for members only.

The golf course’s restaurant, the Robin’s Nest, also plans to open this season. No opening date has been set yet for the restaurant.

The Nakusp Centennial Golf Course will be postponing its annual general meeting due to COVID-19.

Staff will start work on getting the Nakusp Centennial Golf Course up-to-par for the season on April 27.

