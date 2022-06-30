Members of the Nakusp & District Volunteer Fire Department are being recognized for their dedication to service with 15 and 20 year service awards. (Village of Nakusp file)

Members of the Nakusp & District Volunteer Fire Department are being recognized for their dedication to service with 15 and 20 year service awards.

Nakusp firefighters awarded for their years of service

Members of the Nakusp & District Volunteer Fire Department are being recognized for their dedication to service with 15 and 20 year service awards.

15 year service awards go to: Greg Bobicki, Tom Zeleznik, Dean Zanier and James Peterson.

20 year service awards go to: Bob Cann, Arnie Herridge, Gord Matchett, Art Olson, Richard Cann, Bill Regner, Reg Gustafson and Terry Warren.

“We appreciate your dedication and commitment to our community,” The Village of Nakusp said in an online post. “Thank you for all that you have given to the Volunteer Fire Department.”

