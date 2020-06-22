Nakusp Fire Department crews will celebrate the best they can in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. File photo

Nakusp Fire Department to celebrate 100th anniversary at Canada Day parade

Up to 26 fire crews and five fire trucks will participate in the event

This year’s Canada Day parade on July 1 won’t be a typical one for the Nakusp and District Volunteer Fire Department.

Up to 26 staff and five fire trucks will be in the parade to celebrate the department’s 100th anniversary.

Fire department chief Terry Warren said crews will do the best they can to celebrate in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

“We really wanted to have that full blown Canada Day celebration with fireworks and a pancake breakfast, however that’s not going to happen now,” said Warren. “The event will have to be scaled way back. It’s quite unfortunate.”

Only a small group of fire crews will be in each truck to mitigate the threat of COVID-19, according to Warren.

Despite the challenges, Warren said the community support for the department leading up to the parade has been amazing.

“When you go around town, you can see the pictures of the fire department in the front windows of the general store and dollar store,” said Warren.

“Many pictures show us dressed up in front of the fire trucks. We’ve always had the public behind us. It feels really good.”

Another avid supporter of the fire department is Nakusp mayor Tom Zeleznik, whose been posting news articles of the crews in action over the years on his Facebook page.

Participants in the parade are asked to check in at the Nakusp arena at 10 a.m.. The parade will start at 11 a.m. and residents are encouraged to watch it from their home due to COVID-19 precautions.

The Society for Nakusp Community Events will be posting a map of the parade route shortly on social media.

READ MORE: Nakusp Fire Department sees increase in burn complaints

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump’s comeback rally?
Next story
Father’s Day tragedy: Surrey man drowns after saving daughter at Kelowna waterfall

Just Posted

Nakusp Fire Department to celebrate 100th anniversary at Canada Day parade

Up to 26 fire crews and five fire trucks will participate in the event

Woman presumed drowned in Kaslo River after motorcycle accident

The incident occurred along Highway 31A on June 21

One person killed in Thrums head-on collision

The incident happened on Highway 3A near Castlegar on Saturday, June 20

RCMP seeking assistance locating missing Castlegar woman

Teresa Priebe was last seen June 19.

Province ignoring need to preserve old growth forests, says Nelson scientist

Report says more resources are given to harvesting old growth than protecting it

Travel will have to wait, despite calls from Canada’s business leaders: Trudeau

Open letter to premiers, prime minister urges ‘safe’ reopening of travel corridors

Father’s Day tragedy: Surrey man drowns after saving daughter at Kelowna waterfall

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on June 21

RCMP hand out $8,400 in fines to U.S. travellers stopped at Banff National Park

Americans are allowed to drive up to Alaska but not make any non-essential stops along the way

Forecast says Canada’s economy will grow in 2021 if there isn’t another national shutdown

Group projects Canada’s national unemployment rate will peak at 13.7 per cent

‘Lifeguard’ app launches as a made-in-B.C. solution to help prevent overdose deaths

B.C. recorded record-breaking number of fatal overdoses in May

No surge in pandemic pot sales, latest B.C. sales figures show

Steady growth in legal cannabis sales through early 2020

Reports of mutilated cats discovered in Kelowna

This story contains graphic information and photos, viewer discretion is advised

Gangland task force responds to gun incident at Similkameen campsite

A 47-year-old Princeton woman is facing possible charges in connection to the incident

Online poll finds 43 per cent of Chinese-Canadians faced threats over COVID-19

Just over half expressed worry that Asian children would be bullied when they return to school

Most Read