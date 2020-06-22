Nakusp Fire Department to celebrate 100th anniversary at Canada Day parade

Up to 26 fire crews and five fire trucks will participate in the event

This year’s Canada Day parade on July 1 won’t be a typical one for the Nakusp and District Volunteer Fire Department.

Up to 26 staff and five fire trucks will be in the parade to celebrate the department’s 100th anniversary.

Fire department chief Terry Warren said crews will do the best they can to celebrate in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

“We really wanted to have that full blown Canada Day celebration with fireworks and a pancake breakfast, however that’s not going to happen now,” said Warren. “The event will have to be scaled way back. It’s quite unfortunate.”

Only a small group of fire crews will be in each truck to mitigate the threat of COVID-19, according to Warren.

Despite the challenges, Warren said the community support for the department leading up to the parade has been amazing.

“When you go around town, you can see the pictures of the fire department in the front windows of the general store and dollar store,” said Warren.

“Many pictures show us dressed up in front of the fire trucks. We’ve always had the public behind us. It feels really good.”

Another avid supporter of the fire department is Nakusp mayor Tom Zeleznik, whose been posting news articles of the crews in action over the years on his Facebook page.

Participants in the parade are asked to check in at the Nakusp arena at 10 a.m.. The parade will start at 11 a.m. and residents are encouraged to watch it from their home due to COVID-19 precautions.

The Society for Nakusp Community Events will be posting a map of the parade route shortly on social media.

