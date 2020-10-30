A tender for the project will be sent out on BC Bid. Photo: B.C. Government

A tender for the project will be sent out on BC Bid. Photo: B.C. Government

Nakusp Elementary School child care centre set to open in May 2022

Conceptual drawings and project timelines for centre have already been complete

The Nakusp Elementary School child care centre (NESC) is anticipated to open up in May 2022, according to an SD 10 superintendent report.

Vernon-based MQN Architects have created conceptual drawings for the centre and have worked with district staff to complete a project timeline.

“What we’ve devised with our architect is a timeline that is reasonable given what we’ve seen with the Goat Mountain Child Care Centre (GMCC) in New Denver, which also required some flexibility around its own timeline,” said SD 10 superintendent Terry Taylor.

“There have been some issues around our supply chain that we’ve been encountering during COVID-19 with all of our capital projects, including the GMCC. I think the NES project has a reasonably accurate timeline and we’ll know more once it gets underway.”

The grand opening of the GMDCC was delayed by two months because construction material that had been ordered was delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis. The centre opens on Nov. 2 and will create 46 child care spaces.

To help start the NESC project, two old portables at the school will be removed and demolished. Construction will then get underway to expand the existing school and accommodate the new child care centre.

SD 10 staff don’t anticipate any major interruptions for students and staff when construction gets underway.

“One of the advantages is the project will be occurring in a separate wing of the school by the gym and that will assist us significantly,” said Taylor.

“That being said, there will be some challenges like any school would face when there’s construction going on.”

SD 10 staff will send out a tender for the project on BC Bid before it gets started. They will also create criteria within the tender to get as many local contractors working on the project that they can.

The child care centre will create 60 new spaces for kindergarten to Grade 7 students and 36 spaces for kids between the ages of zero and five. Each child care space will be equipped with at least one washroom and a kitchen area.

The district has secured $3.1 million in funding from a Ministry of Family and Child Development grant and $150,000 from the Columbia Basin Trust to complete the project.

READ MORE: SD 10 secures $3 million in funding to help build Nakusp Elementary School child care centre

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ethics watchdog clears Morneau of accepting gift from WE Charity
Next story
Earthquake kills 6 in western Turkey, rattles Greek island

Just Posted

The bobsled race has traditionally been a staple event at the carnival. File photo
Upcoming Rossland Winter Carnival cancelled due to COVID-19 crisis

This is the first time the carnival won’t be held in decades

A tender for the project will be sent out on BC Bid. Photo: B.C. Government
Nakusp Elementary School child care centre set to open in May 2022

Conceptual drawings and project timelines for centre have already been complete

People participating at a Remembrance Day event in Nakusp in 2016. Photo: Jillian Trainor
Scaled-down Remembrance Day event to take place in Nakusp

People are asked to physically distance and wear masks if they attend the event

A view of proposed seniors housing on Vernon St. Illustration: City of Nelson/ Vendure Retirement Communities
Nelson seniors housing project to start construction in the spring

Private development on Vernon Street will provide assisted living services as well as housing

test tube with the blood test is on the table next to the documents. Positive test for coronavirus covid-19. The concept of fighting a dangerous Chinese disease.
Interior Health records third COVID-19 death

A new community outbreak was reported at Okanagan Men’s Centre in Lake Country

Physical distancing signs are a common sight in B.C. stores and businesses. THE CANADIAN PRESS
272 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at oil sands project

Three new health care outbreaks, three declared over

A man wears a face mask as he waits outside a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
7 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health as warning issued for Halloween

There are 272 more COVID-19 cases in B.C.

This house at 414 Royal Ave. became notorious for its residents’ and visitors’ penchant for attracting police. It was also the site of a gruesome torture in August 2018. It was demolished in 2019. KTW
6-year sentence for Kamloops man who helped carve ‘rat’ into flesh of fellow gang member

Ricky Dennis was one of three men involved in the August 2018 attack

Cpl. Nathan Berze, media officer for the Mission RCMP, giving an update on the investigation at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 30. Patrick Penner photo.
VIDEO: Prisoner convicted of first-degree murder still at large from Mission Institution

When 10 p.m. count was conducted, staff discovered Roderick Muchikekwanape had disappeared

Among the pumpkin carvings created this year by Rick Chong of Abbotsford is this tribute to fallen officer Cont. Allan Young.
Abbotsford pumpkin carver’s creations include fallen police officer

Rick Chong carves and displays 30 pumpkins every year

An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)
$62K raised in 1 day for boy in coma at BC Children’s after being hit by vehicle in Yukon

The boy’s aunt says the family is “very grateful” for the support they’ve received from the community

Health care employees take extensive precautions when working with people infected or suspected of having COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
WorkSafeBC disallows majority of COVID-19 job injury claims

Health care, social services employees filing the most claims

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole rises during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Wednesday October 28, 2020. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
Conversion therapy ban gets approval in principle, exposes Conservative divisions

Erin O’Toole himself voted in favour of the bill, as did most Conservative MPs

Blue Sky Kingdom.
Kimberley’s Bruce Kirkby publishes “Blue Sky Kingdom” documenting family adventure to Zanskar

Kirkby third book explores spirituality, mental health, modernity and tradition

Most Read