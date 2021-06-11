Aidan McLaren-Caux is the Nakusp and Area Development Board’s new economic development coordinator. (Contributed)

Nakusp councillor hired as economic development coordinator for Nakusp and Area Development Board

Aidan McLaren-Caux will be coordinating economic strategy and action

Aidan McLaren-Caux is the Nakusp and Area Development Board’s new economic development coordinator.

The regional district, Village of Nakusp, Imagine Kootenay, ETSI-BC Business Advisory Program and Columbia Basin Trust all contributed funds to launch the role.

McLaren-Caux has lived in Nakusp since 2010 and currently serves as a village councillor. He has a history in hospitality management and entrepreneurship, combined with extensive community invovlement.

McLaren-Caux’s work will involve coordinating economic strategy and action with the board, serving the business recovery advisor role for ETSI-BC, being a point person for Imagine Kootenay, and other activities.

The board is supporting McLaren-Caux in this role with coaching by Mike Stolte of Nelson, a veteran of local community economic development.

This approach will grow local capacity, benefiting our area more than external consultants holding the learning. With McLaren-Caux, the board can give systematic attention to matching local priorities to resource opportunities, something volunteer board members cannot sustain on their own.

McLaren-Caux can be reached at nakuspareadevelopment@gmail.com

 

