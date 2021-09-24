Nakusp announces new chief administrative officer

Wayne Robinson has been hired as the new chief administrative officer for the Village of Nakusp.

Robinson has nearly 10 years experience in local government, including senior positions in Valemount, Ashcroft, and Lillooet.

“ My wife Tracey and I look forward to enjoying all that Nakusp has to offer, meeting new people and becoming active members of the community,” Robinson said.

Robinson was a small business owner/operator in the tourism sector prior to entering the field of local government.

Nakusp mayor Tom Zeleznik, stated that Robinson brings a blend of experience, education and energy to the CAO position.

“I am confident that he will provide strong leadership to our village staff and will work closely with council to ensure that the many community priorities continue to move forward.”

Robinson will commence his duties as chief administrative officer in November.

