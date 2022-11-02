NACFOR hosts 200 forestry delegates during BCCFA conference

The Nakusp and Area Community Forest hosted the BC Community Forest Association (BCCFA) from October 19-21st for the BCCFA annual conference and AGM. (Contributed by Skye Cunningham)

The Nakusp and Area Community Forest hosted the BC Community Forest Association (BCCFA) from Oct. 19-21 for the BCCFA annual conference and AGM.

This year, the 20th anniversary of the BCCFA, was a great opportunity to showcase the Nakusp and Area Community Forest, Nakusp’s tourism industry, and many local businesses.

Nearly 200 people came to Nakusp over the three days and gathered to attend field tours, participate in panels about relevant topics like landscape level planning, wildfire risk reduction efforts, carbon credits, community forest benefits, and the future of community forestry, and enjoy Nakusp’s amenities.

The BCCFA provides support, guidance on operations, and helps to manage community forests.

Community forestry provides local guidance over the benefits offered by local forests, including economic, social, cultural, and environmental benefits.

Find out more about the BCCFA on its website: www.bccfa.ca.

Of the 60 community forest agreements in BC, 49 are members of the BC Community Forest Association.

These members, along with delegates from First Nations, provincial, regional and local governments, industry and Selkirk College attended the conference.

It was a special honour to welcome Minister of Forests Katrine Conroy to the conference banquet, and to have Richard Whitney from the Lakes People of the Colville Confederated Tribes welcome delegates to Sinixt traditional territory.

Ninety conference attendees enjoyed a field tour of several projects NACFOR has been working on over the past few years, including the wildfire risk reduction fuel management treatment north of Nakusp, Box Lake Lumber and the Arrow Park Recreation Trail.

Over the three days, many Nakusp organizations and businesses helped to make the conference local and bring a special touch.

Dan, from Box Lake Lumber, welcomed delegates to his mill to speak about wood supply and fibre utilization from a small operational perspective.

The Arrow Lakes Caribou Society led a tour up to the Central Selkirk Caribou Maternity Pen.

Burton City Cider and the Valley of the Springs winery offered tastings during the Wednesday night reception.

Jennifer’s chocolates provided gifts to speakers during the conference.

Dr. B and the Biscuit played music during the Thursday night banquet.

Local craftsmen like AMC naturals and Rock Island Wood Craft provided gifts and items to the silent auction. The Arrow Lakes Historical Society presented a slideshow during the reception on historical logging in the Arrow Lakes area with many interesting photos and stories.

Deb Guest and crew catered delicious food tirelessly over the three days to appreciative attendees.

NACFOR would like to thank all of the volunteers who helped to organize the conference.

