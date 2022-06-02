Museum plans, Falcon’s return, Horgan’s F-bomb highlights of B.C. legislature session

Opposition B.C. Liberal Party Leader Kevin Falcon gives a speech following oath ceremony and introduction to the house in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Monday, May 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Opposition B.C. Liberal Party Leader Kevin Falcon gives a speech following oath ceremony and introduction to the house in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Monday, May 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

British Columbia politicians head to their home ridings today after a four-month spring legislature session where health, affordability and the NDP government’s plan to rebuild the provincial museum were dominant issues.

The session also saw the legislature return to its pre-COVID-19 operations of face-to-face interactions after two years of virtual news conferences and hybrid sittings.

Premier John Horgan was a regular presence in the legislature after undergoing cancer treatment late last year, but he missed some time this spring after contracting COVID-19.

The session also saw Horgan use an expletive in a heated exchange with the Opposition Liberals, although he later apologized for his use of the F-word.

Kevin Falcon, who won the Liberal party leadership in February, officially entered the legislature this month after defeating four other candidates in a byelection in Vancouver-Quilchena, a riding held by former leader Andrew Wilkinson.

Falcon immediately seized upon the government’s plan to replace the Royal B.C. Museum, with a $789-million development he called Horgan’s “vanity legacy project.”

The government passed almost two dozen new bills, including legislation that will lead to a cooling-off period for homebuyers navigating the province’s high-pressure real estate environment.

—The Canadian Press

