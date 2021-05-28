Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller stands during a moment of silence in the House of Commons Friday May 28, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller stands during a moment of silence in the House of Commons Friday May 28, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

MPs fast-tracking bill to create a national day for truth and reconciliation

The legislation would establish a new statutory holiday to commemorate the victims and survivors of Indigenous residential schools

Federal lawmakers are fast-tracking legislation to create a national day for truth and reconciliation.

In a Liberal motion, MPs moved unanimously to wrap debate on Bill C-5 and deem it passed by day’s end, sending it to the Senate.

The legislation would establish a new statutory holiday to commemorate the victims and survivors of Indigenous residential schools.

The move comes a day after a First Nation in British Columbia confirmed discovery of the remains of 215 children buried in unmarked graves on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops.

The bill follows a similar one introduced by the NDP in 2017 that foundered in the Senate two years later.

The statutory holiday, which would apply to federally regulated workers, is set for Sept. 30.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller has said the bill marks a step toward righting past wrongs associated with the residential school system, which he deemed a “national tragedy borne by colonialism and propelled by systematic racism.”

Miller stood during a moment of silence in the House of Commons Friday. The Chamber paused to observe a moment of silence for the 215 children whose remains were found at the former residential school.

Green MP Jenica Atwin teared up during the third-reading debate Friday, tracing a direct line between the legacy of colonialism and the myriad challenges facing Indigenous people today.

Bill C-5 will help bring awareness to “the horrors of the past,” she said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

residential schools

Previous story
B.C. teen develops rare condition after catching COVID
Next story
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commits $25M for Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank

Just Posted

Smoke Eaters forward Kent Johnson carries the puck out in front of goalie Logan Terness in a game vs the Penticton Vees in January, 2020. Both Johnson and Terness cracked NHL Central Scoutings Top Rankings for the 2021 NHL Draft. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail Smoke Eaters alumni ranked high on 2021 NHL Draft rankings

NHL Central Scouting ranks former Smoke Eaters Kent Johnson #3 and goalie Logan Terness #25

For more information on the RDCK’s new water restrictions go to www.rdck.ca/water. File photo
Water restrictions in effect for RDCK rural water systems

Restrictions start June 1

A nurse administers a vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna on April 27. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Interior Health records 68 new cases of COVID-19

Provincial health officials announced 378 new cases throughout B.C.

Air Canada is resuming flights to the West Kootenay Regional Airport. Photo: Betsy Kline
Air Canada to resume Castlegar flights in June

Air Canada will return to the West Kootenay Regional Airport with flights to and from Vancouver

Empress of Ireland survivors Robert Crellin and Florence Barbour are seen in stills from a recently rediscovered 1914 newsreel.
Missing footage of Empress of Ireland hero from Silverton located

A man and girl are depicted on a long-lost newsreel from 1914

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

The Abbotsford Law Courts (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
2 Mexican farmworkers sue police for alleged assault and dog attack in Abbotsford

Innocent pair allege officers were ‘abusive and racist’ while looking for drug smugglers

Tracy Porteous, co-executive director of Ending Violence Association of B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. expands grant program for community sexual assault response

Indigenous, immigrant women receive specialized outreach

St. Joseph’s Mission operated from July 19, 1891 to June 30, 1981. Chiefs from across B.C. have been meeting at length after Indigenous communities were rocked by the news of the discovery of the remains of 215 children. (Rebecca Dyok)
Residential school survivor calling for Canada-wide search of sites after remains of 215 children found

‘I’m glad that they were found. It’s an eye-opener for many people all over the world,’ says Pearl Petal a survivor of St. Joseph’s Mission

The Ridge Meadows Bruins Rugby Club has released a member of their board of directors pending an investigation into their involvement in an altercation at a Harrison Campsite on Victoria Day. (Screenshot/Facebook)
B.C. rugby club removes board member after alleged campsite altercation

Anyone with information about the May 21 incident should contact Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211

A plaque is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
B.C. premier ‘horrified’ at discovery of remains at Kamloops residential school site

John Horgan says the discovery of the remains of 215 children is a tragedy of unimaginable proportions

Vancouver’s PNE says it’s been left out of wage subsidies and grants available to most other businesses and organizations amid the pandemic because it’s municipally owned. (Evanessence Photography)
No PNE? Future of B.C.’s 111-year-old attraction hangs on funding

The PNE has survived two world wars and the Great Depression, but the challenges of COVID have pushed the tourist attraction to the brink, with thousands of jobs now at risk

Children examine aquatic life in Delta’s Burns Bog as part of a day camp in 2018. A return to overnight camps is coming this summer, B.C. public health officials say. (Burns Bog Society/Surrey NowLeader)
Indoor church services, weddings, funerals coming back in B.C.

Overnight summer camps for kids also going ahead this year

The University of British Columbia has launched a 13-week COVID-19 rapid testing clinic for students and a select group of people living and working on campus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
UBC launches COVID-19 rapid testing clinic for students, others on campus

Test results are ready in about 15 minutes

Most Read