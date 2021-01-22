Motorist dies in Highway 3 crash west of Grand Forks

A motorist died in a car crash Thursday night, Jan. 21, near a section of the Crowsnest Highway, west of Grand, B.C., RCMP have confirmed.
Emergency crews responded to the single vehicle rollover near 6775 Hwy. 3 at 4:50 p.m.
Grand Forks’ Dep. Fire Chief Stephane Dionne said the vehicle fell over an approximately 60-foot ridge near the intersection of Highway 3 and Danshin Village Road, rolling onto its roof and lodging into a steep slope near an underlying section of Gibbs Creek Road, he said.
Dionne said he ordered Grand Forks Fire/Rescue not to use the jaws of life at the scene because the motorist had been pronounced dead and because the terrain was unsafe. The vehicle was later towed to a safe location, where volunteer firefighters were able to free the deceased.
Grand Forks RCMP are continuing to investigate the crash. Police have not publicly identified the driver at this time.
