Motorist dies in Highway 3 crash west of Grand Forks

City first responders were called to the scene Thursday evening, Jan. 21

A motorist died in a car crash Thursday night, Jan. 21, near a section of the Crowsnest Highway, west of Grand, B.C., RCMP have confirmed.

Emergency crews responded to the single vehicle rollover near 6775 Hwy. 3 at 4:50 p.m.

Volunteer firefighters from Grand Forks Fire/Rescue head towards the scene of fatal car crash near Gibbs Creek Road, below Highway 3, Thursday evening, Jan. 21. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks’ Dep. Fire Chief Stephane Dionne said the vehicle fell over an approximately 60-foot ridge near the intersection of Highway 3 and Danshin Village Road, rolling onto its roof and lodging into a steep slope near an underlying section of Gibbs Creek Road, he said.

Dionne said he ordered Grand Forks Fire/Rescue not to use the jaws of life at the scene because the motorist had been pronounced dead and because the terrain was unsafe. The vehicle was later towed to a safe location, where volunteer firefighters were able to free the deceased.

Grand Forks RCMP are continuing to investigate the crash. Police have not publicly identified the driver at this time.

