Morning start: Trail’s population was higher in 1951 than it is now

In case you missed it:
Three vandalism incidents have recently been reported in Rossland.
Nakusp residents were involved in a dramatic boat rescue on Monday evening.
Fun fact of the day:
Did you know that Trail’s population was steadily increasing during the 1930’s and 1940’s?
Physically distanced vis-à-vis drone 🤠
By 1951, the city’s population stood at 12,000. That’s considerably more than the city’s current population of around 7,700.
Another gorgeous #spring evening in #trailbc on the #columbiariver
Weather forecast by Environment Canada on Wednesday:
In Trail/Rossland:
There will be a forty per cent chance of showers today with a high of 15 C.
In Castlegar:
There will be a forty per cent chance of showers today with a high of 15 C.
In Nakusp:
There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers today with a high of 18 C.
Video of the day: