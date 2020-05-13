Morning start: Trail’s population was higher in 1951 than it is now

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Wednesday, May 13

In case you missed it:

Three vandalism incidents have recently been reported in Rossland.

Click here for the story.

Nakusp residents were involved in a dramatic boat rescue on Monday evening.

Click here for the story.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that Trail’s population was steadily increasing during the 1930’s and 1940’s?

By 1951, the city’s population stood at 12,000. That’s considerably more than the city’s current population of around 7,700.

Weather forecast by Environment Canada on Wednesday:

In Trail/Rossland:

There will be a forty per cent chance of showers today with a high of 15 C.

In Castlegar:

There will be a forty per cent chance of showers today with a high of 15 C.

In Nakusp:

There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers today with a high of 18 C.

Video of the day: