A view of Rossland in 1912. File photo

Morning start: This Kootenay town is one of Canada’s highest cities

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Tuesday, May 12

In case you missed it:

The City of Castlegar has decided to deliver free compost to households.

Click here for the story.

A woman who led Nelson police on a chase through the city in September has pleaded guilty to several charges.

Click here for the story.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that Rossland is one of Canada’s highest cities?

The town sits at an elevation of 1023 metres and is nestled in the crater of an ancient volcano.

Weather forecast by Environment Canada on Tuesday:

In Castlegar:

There will be a forty per cent chance of showers with a high of 17 C.

In Trail:

There will be a forty per cent chance of showers with a high of 17 C.

In Nakusp:

There will be a thirty per cent chance of showers with a high of 17 C.

Video of the day:

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Remote First Nation on B.C.’s central coast asking non-essential travellers to stay away
Next story
Many B.C. post-secondary institutions say fall classes will be offered mostly online

Just Posted

Morning start: This Kootenay town is one of Canada’s highest cities

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Tuesday, May 12

United States increasingly concerned over pollution from B.C. mines

Monitoring stations near the mines have reported levels 50 times what’s recommended for aquatic health

Nakusp RCMP seek public’s help to locate two missing dogs

The dogs went missing while out in a private yard on May 5

Morning Start: Castlegar is one of two B.C. cities with a rock climbing area within its limits

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Monday, May 11

Nakusp RCMP look to identify vandals who damaged family’s Jeep

The incident occurred in Burton between 2:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on May 5

Feds announce one-time payment of up to $500 for seniors amid pandemic

Money comes as seniors have been hard hit by COVID-19

Many B.C. post-secondary institutions say fall classes will be offered mostly online

Most campuses closed in March due to COVID-19

Remote First Nation on B.C.’s central coast asking non-essential travellers to stay away

The remote coastal first nation is concerned about COVID-19 with increased summer tourism

Opening B.C.’s border to U.S. travel ‘is not in our best interest’: Dr. Henry

Border is currently closed to non-essential travel

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

‘COVID-19 has not gone away’: B.C. records 23 new cases, one death over Mother’s Day weekend

Health officials urged British Columbians to keep following the rules

Canadian singer Bryan Adams faces backlash over COVID-19 social media posts

Many on social media condemned Adams’s comments as racist

BC Ferries reminds people to avoid non-essential long weekend travel

Vessels operating at 50 per cent capacity during pandemic

Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19

Programs will place limits on dividends, share buy-backs and executive pay.

Most Read