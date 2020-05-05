Morning start: This Kootenay town is in another time zone

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Tuesday, May 5

In case you missed it:

The Nakusp and District Volunteer Fire Department has seen an increase in burn complaints.

Police are looking for tips into a shooting that occurred in West Trail early Friday.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that Creston is always on Mountain Standard Time?

The community has never had to put their clocks forward or backwards during Daylight Savings Time.

Environment Canada weather forecast:

In Castlegar:

It will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 20 C.

In Rossland:

It will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 20 C.

In Nakusp:

It will be mainly sunny with a high of 18 C.

