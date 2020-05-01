Morning Start: The world’s largest paddle is located in the Kootenays

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Friday, May 1

In case you missed it:

Two people have been arrested after a vehicle search yielded drugs and items related to an armed home invasion.

The City of Rossland is seeing annual revenue losses at its pool and arena.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know the largest paddle in the world can be found in Parson?

The paddle is an incredible 2.8 metres in height and 18.6 metres in length.

Environment Canada weather forecast:

In Rossland:

There will be a sixty per cent chance of showers today with a high of 15 C.

In Castlegar:

There will be a sixty per cent chance of showers today with a high of 15 C.

In Nakusp:

There will be a forty per cent chance of showers today with a high of 15 C.

