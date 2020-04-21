File photo

Morning Start: One of the sunniest places in British Columbia is located in the Kootenays

Here is you Kootenay morning start for Tuesday, April 21

In case you missed it:

Two people were arrested outside of Salmo on the weekend when police discovered a stash of drugs during a vehicle stop.

Click here for the story.

A Grand Forks man has confessed for putting graffiti on various structures in Death Valley National Park.

Click here for the story.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that Cranbrook is one of the sunniest cities in British Columbia? On average, the city receives over 2190 hours of sunshine annually.

In terms of precipitation, the city also only receives 276 millimetres of rain and 122 centimetres of snow annually.

Weather forecast by Environment Canada on Tuesday:

In Rossland:

It will be mainly sunny in the region with a high of 21 C.

In Nakusp:

It will be a mix of sun and cloud in the region with a high of 16 C.

In Castlegar:

It will be mainly sunny in the region with a high of 21 C.

Video of the day:

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rise in homeless tent cities, encampments linked to health confidence: advocate
Next story
COVID-19 world update: Austria plans May opening of shops; Turkey aims for June

Just Posted

Morning Start: One of the sunniest places in British Columbia is located in the Kootenays

Here is you Kootenay morning start for Tuesday, April 21

Prominent Nakusp conservationist Eric Day passes away

One of Day’s biggest projects was establishing the Snk’mip Marsh Sanctuary at end of Slocan Lake

Pass Creek Fall Fair canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19

Annual Castlegar event cancelled due to COVID-19.

Rural dog kills city dog in Nelson cross-boundary incident

Nelson resident is now afraid to go into her yard

Kootenay morning start: Castlegar is the sculpture capital of Canada

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Monday, April 20

B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

The number of patients in hospital is currently 104, with 49 in ICU

B.C. opens up COVID-19 testing to track community infections

If you have symptoms, call doctor or 8-1-1, Bonnie Henry says

COVID-19 world update: Austria plans May opening of shops; Turkey aims for June

Comprehensive world news update, including staggering blow for EU tourism

Feds unveil $350M fund to help charities, non-profits get through pandemic

Money can be used for training, improving COVID-19 response

Canadians trust their family doctor more than the PM on COVID-19, says poll

Fifty-four per cent said they trusted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Rise in homeless tent cities, encampments linked to health confidence: advocate

Homeless populations have different health risk factors than other citizens

Grand Forks man confesses, apologizes for graffiti in Death Valley National Park

Though her name was also part of the graffiti, the man’s dog Lacy was deemed to be blameless

B.C. doctor designs special operating room for COVID-19 patients

Design protects patients from wound infection while preventing virus from spreading to nearby areas

A look at some of the lives lost in Nova Scotia mass shooting

At least 19 people were killed when a gunman opened fire

Most Read