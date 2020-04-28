Morning start: One big truck can be found in Sparwood

In case you missed it:
Kootenay businesses are struggling to find workers in the wake of COVID-19.
The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is closely monitoring rising water levels this spring.
Fun fact of the day:
Did you know the world’s largest tandem axle dump truck can be found in Sparwood?
The truck is so large that two greyhound busses and two pickup trucks can fit in its box.
Being home is definitely where it's at…still working and working out, just not at the Ekati penitentiary anymore 😜 #treesandmountains #sparwoodtruck #ballandchain #kootenayriver #nelsonnordicskiclub #likinthislichen #intimidator #climbingtrees #workingwithsteve #sasquatch #kootenayvibes #bushbabes #xcski
Weather forecast according to Environment Canada on Tuesday:
In Rossland:
It will be mainly sunny with a high of 18 C.
In Castlegar:
It will be mainly sunny with a high of 18 C.
In Nakusp:
There will be a chance of showers today with a high of 12 C.
