File photo

Morning start: One amazing small art town is located in the Kootenays

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Friday, May 8

In case you missed it:

Parks across the West Kootenay are set to re-open on May 14, with some exceptions.

The City of Rossland is aiming to have its pool open by July 1.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know Nelson is known as the best small art town in Canada?

The town boasts over 350 restored heritage buildings and has a range of small to medium-sized businesses.

Weather forecast by Environment Canada on Friday.

In Nakusp:

It will be mainly sunny with a high of 19 C.

In Castlegar:

Clouds will be clearing with a high of 22 C.

In Rossland:

Clouds will be clearing with a high of 22 C.

Video of the day:

Most Read