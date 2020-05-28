Morning start: Numerous shipwrecks can be found below Kootenay Lake

Here is your Kootenays’ morning start for Thursday, May 28

In case you missed it:

The RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects involved with keying three cars earlier this week in Castlegar.

Click here for the story.

School District 8 has released its back-to-school plan for next week.

Click here for the story.

School District 20 is getting ready to welcome kids back to school next week.

Click here for the story.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that scuba divers can find multiple shipwrecks below Kootenay Lake?

The S.S. City of Ainsworth sank in the middle of Kootenay Lake in 1898 and can be found 120 metres underwater.

Environment Canada weather forecast on Thursday:

In Rossland/Trail/Nelson/Castlegar:

It will be mainly cloudy with a high of 25 C.

In Nakusp:

It will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 20 C.

In Creston:

It will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23 C.

Video of the day:

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada, allies condemn China on Hong Kong law after contentious Meng ruling
Next story
High tech fish transport system set up to ‘whoosh’ salmon past Big Bar landslide

Just Posted

Morning start: Numerous shipwrecks can be found below Kootenay Lake

Here is your Kootenays’ morning start for Thursday, May 28

West Kootenay jogger barely escapes bruin attack

Man spends two hours up in tree, bear not located

Young farmers find a home through land-matching program

Young Agrarians links would-be farmers with landowners who have land to spare

Society launches survey to help transition West Kootenay communities to 100% renewable energy

You have until June 6 to complete the survey online

Morning start: A history of the Arrow Lakes

Here is your Kootenays’ morning start for Wednesday, May 27

B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Pandemic restrictions now longer than 2017 wildfire emergency

Another Asian giant ‘murder hornet’ found in Lower Mainland

This is the farthest east the invasive species has been found so far

B.C. girl left temporarily paralyzed by tick bite sparks warning from family

Mom says parents need to check their kids when they go camping

PHOTOS: Loved ones reunite at an oasis on closed U.S.-Canada border in Surrey

Officials closed the park in mid-March over coronavirus concerns

Feds delay national action plan for missing and murdered Indigenous women

Meanwhile, the pandemic has exacerbated the violence facing many Indigenous women and girls

B.C.’s essential grocery, hardware store employees should get pandemic pay: retail group

Only B.C.’s social, health and corrections workers are eligible for top-ups

COLUMN: Canada needs to remember rural communities as thoughts turn to pandemic recovery

Small towns often rely on tourism, which has been decimated by COVID-19

Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto vying to be NHL hubs, but there’s a catch

The NHL unveiled a return-to-play plan that would feature 24 teams

B.C. sees 9 new COVID-19 cases, one death as officials watch for new cases amid Phase Two

Number of confirmed active cases is at 244, with 37 people in hospital

Most Read