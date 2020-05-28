Morning start: Numerous shipwrecks can be found below Kootenay Lake

Here is your Kootenays’ morning start for Thursday, May 28

In case you missed it:

The RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects involved with keying three cars earlier this week in Castlegar.

School District 8 has released its back-to-school plan for next week.

School District 20 is getting ready to welcome kids back to school next week.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that scuba divers can find multiple shipwrecks below Kootenay Lake?

The S.S. City of Ainsworth sank in the middle of Kootenay Lake in 1898 and can be found 120 metres underwater.

Environment Canada weather forecast on Thursday:

In Rossland/Trail/Nelson/Castlegar:

It will be mainly cloudy with a high of 25 C.

In Nakusp:

It will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 20 C.

In Creston:

It will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23 C.

