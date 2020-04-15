Morning Start: How much do you know about the Selkirk mountain range?

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Wednesday, April 15

Mount Sir Sandford in the distance (Photo courtesy of Peakbagger)

In case you missed it:

A Castlegar mill will be sounding it’s alarm at 7 p.m. daily to support essential workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Click here for the story.

Shambhala announced it won’t be offering refunds on tickets for this year’s event.

Click here for the story.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that Mount Sir Sanford is the highest mountain in the Selkirk Mountain range? The mountain range spans between eastern Washington in the south to southeastern B.C. in the north.

The mountain stands at 3,494 metres in elevation and is B.C.’s seventeenth highest peak.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada on Wednesday

In Rossland:

There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers in the region with a high of 14 C.

In Nakusp:

There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers in the region with a high of 11 C.

In Castlegar:

There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers in the region with a high of 11 C.

Video of the day:

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.