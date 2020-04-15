Mount Sir Sandford in the distance (Photo courtesy of Peakbagger)

Morning Start: How much do you know about the Selkirk mountain range?

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Wednesday, April 15

In case you missed it:

A Castlegar mill will be sounding it’s alarm at 7 p.m. daily to support essential workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Click here for the story.

Shambhala announced it won’t be offering refunds on tickets for this year’s event.

Click here for the story.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that Mount Sir Sanford is the highest mountain in the Selkirk Mountain range? The mountain range spans between eastern Washington in the south to southeastern B.C. in the north.

View this post on Instagram

Mount Farnham & Farnham Tower.

A post shared by Brendan Paton (@brendanpaton) on

The mountain stands at 3,494 metres in elevation and is B.C.’s seventeenth highest peak.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada on Wednesday

In Rossland:

There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers in the region with a high of 14 C.

In Nakusp:

There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers in the region with a high of 11 C.

In Castlegar:

There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers in the region with a high of 11 C.

Video of the day:

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement

Just Posted

Morning Start: How much do you know about the Selkirk mountain range?

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Wednesday, April 15

Shambhala Music Festival not offering ticket refunds

The festival says it will make tickets redeemable if this year’s dates are postponed

Thief steals Castlegar family’s Easter gifts

Castlegar mom battling cancer disheartened when thief steals children’s gifts.

SD 10 launches consultation around new child care centre in Nakusp

Parents are asked to provide feedback of their own child care needs by filling out survey online

Kootenay morning start: How much do you know about Trail?

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Tuesday, April 14

‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Three new deaths were all in longterm care

More Canadians concerned with health of others than their own during pandemic

New Statistics Canada survey will be used to inform governments response to COVID-19

Mobile Medical Unit set up in Abbotsford to treat COVID-19 outbreak among Mission inmates

Fraser Health also creating a secure site at hospital; 41 positive tests at institution so far

BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement

The supplement can provide up to $500 per month

As B.C. grapples with pandemic, top doctor marks grim anniversary of overdose crisis

Dr. Henry said the stigma associated with addiction, the challenges with getting help remained top of mind

COVID-19: B.C. hospitals getting some scheduled surgeries done

Urgent as well as emergency procedures going ahead

Website launched to track COVID-19 across Canada

The site urges people to continue practicing physical distancing

Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s moves to online format for 2020

Event was originally scheduled to be held May 3 in 22 locations across B.C.

Deer dies after crashing through glass door of Interior B.C. liquor store

Animal died at the scene

Most Read